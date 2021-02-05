First Look: Mens Wearhouse Expands Next Generation Digital Capability Store





The redesigned stores are designed to showcase the breadth of the brands offering while supporting a seamless omnichannel customer experience. Innovative technological solutions are integrated throughout the space to improve service, selection and convenience. Clean sight lines and glass and steel finishes complete the modern and contemporary aesthetic. The redesigned stores, developed in partnership with Nelson Worldwide, feature streamlined perimeter walls that enable high visual merchandising of key items and head-to-toe looks for easier decision-making for customers. The color palette of warm oak tones, cool grays and blues complements the store’s merchandise. The layout includes a visible rear stock area, The Vault, which is designed to reduce inventory on the sales floor and provide store workers with easy access to the product. The stores also have newly designed changing rooms adjacent to a seating area. Designated departments or areas are organized by occasion to help customers easily find what they are looking for. In addition to the brand’s signature suits, the assortment includes a wide selection of casual men’s clothing as well as rental and personalized offers. Over the past nine months, the parent company of Mens Wearhouse Tailored Brands said it has launched more than 30 new digital capabilities to support the customer and employee experience, including online shopping, in-store support, contactless measurement and curbside collection. Some of the technologies featured in the store are below. * A 3DLook non-contact measurement tool powered by artificial intelligence analyzes two photos taken of the customer to determine the size of their clothes. Mens Wearhouse said it was the first menswear retailer to test the technology in the United States * A digital shirt wall integrated into the store’s shirt boutique features an interactive touchscreen that allows customers to select their preferred style, fit and color from in-store and online inventory. Customers add shirts to their virtual dressing room, and employees bring in selections to try on. * IPads are used to co-create personalized clothing by showing images of the items on a large screen during the design process. High-quality 3D renderings allow customers to browse and view fabrics and style combinations in high definition while maintaining safe social distancing. Mens Wearhouse said it plans to leverage the learnings and bring customers and employees together on the new design while working to improve the customer experience across its fleet. The retailer operates more than 630 stores nationwide. We know that men’s clothing retail is changing rapidly, driven by customers who are digitally connected, in control and expecting zero friction as they engage in digital and physical environments often simultaneously, said Carrie. Ask, Chief Customer Officer, Tailored Brands, parent company of Mens Wearhouse.







