Executive Assistant job with The Business of Fashion





Overview The Business of Fashion is seeking a motivated and passionate Executive Assistant to support Imran Amed, the Founder and CEO of a fast growing global media company. We’re looking for someone who is extremely organized and detail-oriented, able to multitask and willing to roll up their sleeves to deal with the unexpected demands that are part of a fast-paced environment. It is an exciting opportunity to join an incredible team in a company that is the global market leader in professional content and services for the fashion and beauty industries. Who are we? The Business of Fashion (BoF) is a next-generation fashion media company designed for today’s global and hyper-connected world. Founded in 2007 by Imran Amed, BoF is known for its authoritative perspective on the global fashion industry, described as The Economist of Fashion, A Daily Destination for Fashions Power Players and The Industry Bible. Providing tools and services to support the journey through the fashion and beauty industries, including news and analysis, careers and education, BoF has become an indispensable resource for fashion executives. , creatives, students and entrepreneurs in more than 200 countries. Commitment to diversity BoF is committed to creating a diverse workforce and we pride ourselves on being an equal opportunity employer. All applicants and employees receive equal treatment regardless of race, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, gender or sexual orientation, sex, age, disability, marital status or civil partner, pregnancy or maternity. Commitment to inclusiveness BoF is committed to creating an inclusive environment in which everyone can put their authentic personality to work and reach their full potential in their roles using a growth mindset. We are committed to creating an inclusive culture for our employees globally. What we need from you Manage the founder and CEO schedule, meeting the needs of the rapidly changing business and making sure CEO Day goes as smoothly as possible

Ensure meeting agendas and objectives are clearly defined and communicated prior to meetings

Liaise with high-level contacts in the global fashion industry and beyond, as well as C-level executives and creative leaders of the BoF team to effectively organize meetings in all time zones

Organize and maintain efficient electronic filing systems to keep track of press, documents and attachments

Coordinate travel and accommodation arrangements for national and international travel and ensure that detailed itineraries and briefs are prepared and communicated in advance

When the founder and CEO is on the go, work proactively with the rest of the CEO’s office to manage internal company priorities and ensure that no commitments are abandoned.

Support the CEO with personal tasks, which include but not limited to expense reports, personal finance and appointments, housekeeping duties, reservations

Obligation to be flexible and on call to work outside contractual hours as needed Who are you You are an accomplished executive or personal assistant with successful experience in fully supporting c-suite executives, ideally in fashion, media or other creative industry. In your experience, you have shown that you are … Very organized, flexible and has exceptional attention to detail

Calm under pressure and enthusiastic and positive above all

Skilled in using Microsoft Office suite, Google suite as well as remote productivity tools such as Zoom and Slack

Ready to get stuck: you tackle each task with vigor! You’ll know you’ve been successful when … The day-to-day running of the CEO’s office runs like a well-oiled machine

The internal CEO journal is managed efficiently and the hiccups are virtually nonexistent – but, if they do occur, your problem-solving skills negate any impact on the CEO journal.

CEO’s Office comments indicate your organizational skills and ability to perform well under the pressure of a fast-paced business

