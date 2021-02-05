Jane Seymour claims she was Princess Diana’s secret wedding dress muse





If you are in love with princess dianathe wedding dress you apparently have Jane seymour thank you for this iconic moment in royal fashion, at least according to her. During an appearance on the My wardrobe malfunction podcast hosted by Susannah Constantine, Seymour revealed that his close relationship with fashion designers David and Elizabeth emmanuelThe team behind Diana’s wedding dress began with a recommendation from a reporter. In 1978, Seymour was to be presented to queen elizabeth at the premiere of his film The four feathers, but I didn’t know what to wear for such a momentous occasion. A reporter had said that there were these new designers who had just graduated from college and had their first show and that there was this dress there that you should wear, the actress explained. [The Emanuels] let me borrow this beautiful and gorgeous white off shoulder dress and I wore it. The joke in our family was that the queen loved the dress and looked to Prince charles, “We found the dress, go get the girl!” The actual dress from the Emanuels that Princess Diana ended up wearing on her wedding day was an ivory taffeta dress elaborately embroidered with sequins, ruffles, lace and 10,000 pearls, with a estimated cost of $ 115,000. The dress was dubbed the most closely-kept secret in fashion history at the time, as everyone managed to keep the royal’s dress a total secret until its grand entrance to St. Paul’s Cathedral. in July 1981. This is the look that has inspired at least a decade of copier wedding dresses. Seymour added that after borrowing their dress for the first time, I became a very close friend and secret muse of the Emanuels, as well as one of their best clients. I have in my closet the replicas, I mean the other dresses that Diana would have had, she shared. I had the other of many of her dresses. So, I never parted with them. Every time I see David Emanuel I show him and say, “I have the closet here and if you ever need anything it’s here. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair Cover: The charming Billie Eilish

