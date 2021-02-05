Two men from Altoona involved in home invasion arrested | WTAJ





BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two men, according to police, helped steal marijuana from a Tyrone and cash is now in custody. James Johnson-Ross, 21, and Kyler Luckadoo, 19, both of Altoona, are now charged with Jason Sanderlin, 21, in the robbery of a man from Tyrone on January 21, charges have been filed by State Police in Tyrone District Court. Sanderlin was arrested on Friday and reportedly told state police that Johnson-Ross orchestrated the theft and provided the transport, clothing and guns used in the caper one that brought in the $ 400 in cash and a pound of marijuana. Sanderlin reportedly confessed to being the man wearing a blue bandana who is shown in surveillance camera footage kicking the door to the second floor apartment in Block 300 of W. 11e Street roughly before 4 a.m. on January 21. State Police said Johnson-Ross had ties to a residence in Cresson where a state police search ultimately revealed a stolen .380 handgun, yellow fasteners similar to those used in the theft, clothing similar to that worn by thieves; and The tracking devices that state police indicate are of the same brand as those found by the victim of the theft on their vehicle. Luckadoo allegedly accompanied Sanderlin to the apartment and, when questioned by police, he initially denied being involved and claimed he was sleeping at his home at the time. He told state soldiers that he believed he was arrested for selling drugs, specifically marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine. Confronted with CCTV, Luckadoo reportedly said police had caught him before he confessed that the getaway vehicle was his and that the .38 caliber handgun seized during the search of Cresson’s home was there. weapon he used during the flight, state police charges noted. State Police said cell phone data also put Luckadoo in Cresson before the theft and Tyrone before and after the crime. Johnson-Ross and Luckadoo cellphone data shows the couple were in frequent contact before and after the robbery and Johnson-Ross was the most frequent contact on Luckadoos’ phone between January 18 and 30 . Luckadoo’s bail was set at $ 350,000 in cash by Magisterial District Judge Fed Miller, who set the bail for Johnson-Ross, who is on parole for a previous theft, at $ 250,000 in cash. Both men remain in Blair County Jail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday with Sanderlin, who is locked up in lieu of a $ 200,000 cash bond.

