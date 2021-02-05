Stuzo is the fashion brand specializing in genderless clothing





GlobeNewswire HAGENS BERMAN, National Prosecutors, Warns Investors in Triterras (TRIT) of Approaching Deadline, Investors with Large Losses Should Contact Firm SAN FRANCISCO, February 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Hagens Berman is urging investors in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) with large losses to submit your losses now. A class action lawsuit for securities fraud has been filed and some investors may have valid claims. Course Period: August 20, 2020 December 16, 2020 Principal Applicant Deadline: February 19, 2021 Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/TRIT Contact a Lawyer Now: [email protected] 844-916-0895 Triterras, Inc . (TRIT) Securities Class Action: The complaint concerns the accuracy of statements by Triterras and management regarding the company’s dependence and financial condition on Rhodium Resources, a company controlled by Triterras CEO Srinivas Koneru. Specifically, according to the complaint, the defendants made misleading statements or covered up (1) the extent to which Triterras’ revenue growth depended on Rhodium referrals, (2) Rhodium’s dire financial situation, and (3) that, therefore, Rhodium was likely to refer fewer users to the company. Investors began to learn the truth, according to the complaint, on December 17, 2020, when Triterras announced that Rhodium was seeking a moratorium to protect itself from creditors while planning to restructure its debts and continue operations. This news caused the price of Triterras shares to drop. More recently, on January 14, 2021, Phase 2 Partners released a report titled Is Triterras (TRIT) the Wirecard of Blockchain? Among other things, Phase 2 highlighted its concerns about (1) undisclosed related party transactions and (2) certain accounting issues that Phase 2 sees as red flags. In response, the price of Triterras shares collapsed again. Focused on investors’ losses and proved that Triterras intentionally misled them about Rhodium’s financial position, said Reed Kathrein, Hagens Berman’s partner leading the investigation. If you are an investor in Triterras and incur significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the investigation of the companies, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman. Whistleblowers: People with non-public information about Triterras should consider their options to help with the investigation or take advantage of the SEC’s whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information can receive rewards totaling up to 30% of any successful collections made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected] About Hagens Berman Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities across the country and eighty lawyers. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. To learn more about the company and its successes, visit hbsslaw.com. For the latest news, visit our press room or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw. Contact Person: Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos