Salvatore Ferragamo collaborates with artists on special projects – WWD





MILAN – Salvatore Ferragamo is collaborating with young international creative talents to develop a series of special projects throughout 2021. The first two initiatives are dedicated to Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day. For the first, Ferragamo involved London illustrator Charlotte Mei in a digital project celebrating the Year of the Ox. Mei also worked with the Florence-based company on the Valentine’s Day capsule. Other artists exploited by Ferragamo include Italian sculptor Davide Ronco; American collage artist Johanna Goodman; Turkish digital artist Mert Keskin and Ruth van Beek, of Dutch origin. They have created a series of multimedia artwork that will feature in the Patchwork of Love campaign. The Chinese New Year project focuses on the digital campaign titled “What Makes You Niu?” Niu is how the word beef is pronounced in Chinese, but it’s also a chinglish neologism for a capable, tenacious and daring person. Mei has created a series of photographic collages and illustrations inspired by 1970s Pop Art, Roy Lichtenstein and cartoon heroes. Women’s products include silk scarves adorned with the zodiac sign of the ox in a floral patchwork with rich Chinese iconography. This print is used on the Viva Bow bag and the Viva shoe. Gold is a fundamental part of the Ox sign and is used on men’s riding moccasins, sneakers and pool sliders. Black and gold men’s leather goods, ranging from classic wallets, briefcases and clutch bags to shoulder bags, are characterized by embossed details in a Gancini pattern. The collection is completed by three Gancini double-buckle belts – Ferragamo bestsellers – always in black and gold. It’s no surprise that Ferragamo pays homage to the Chinese New Year. As noted, the Asia Pacific region is the company’s main market and helped improve the luxury group’s retail performance last year. In particular, China retail channel in the last quarter grew 33.9% at constant currencies, bringing the full year performance to a gain of 11.3% at constant currencies . For Valentine’s Day, Ferragamo invited the five artists to interpret the idea for Patchwork of Love, bringing all the results together in a group narrative. Ferragamo’s site and social networks will present the work of Mei, Ronco, Goodman, Keskin and van Beek: collages, animations, illustrations, photos, videos and sculptures that rework symbolic elements for the brand, such as the Gancini logo and items from the Ferragamo selection for Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day products include a red Vara bag with a gold-tone metal buckle on the reworked heart-shaped bow. The Vara shoes feature a trompe-l’oeil mermaid-effect upper in satin, inspired by an archive model, or in silk with a contrasting crystal piping. The Gancini earrings feature layers of gold set with red rhinestones. Men’s accessories follow the black and red theme, such as in a wallet with a 3D texture that bears the Gancini logo, or a red tie woven with hearts.







