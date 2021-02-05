Are these the next fashion superstars? Fashion East announces its fall 2021 program





Goom Heo. Photograph by Trinity Ellis London-based accessories designer Hannah Hopkins of HRH (formerly known as the Monster Coat Club), explores the complexity of technical sportswear in her designs. Her designs encompass an athletic sensibility inspired by figure skating and rhythmic gymnastics paired with a healthy dose of play. Each accessory comes from a desire to create delicious things for those around me that I love, says Hopkins, 30 years. And who doesn’t need it right now? My work is about sharing dreams, says 29-year-old designer Jawara Alleyne, who grew up in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. To imagine a new future, it is important for people of color to be empowered to tell their own stories and to see themselves reflected through their own lenses. A graduate of the prestigious MA Fashion program at Central Saint Martins, Alleyne explores the archetypal codes of men’s fashion and redefines them with a sensitive touch. MAXIMILIEN SS21 There is also a lot of excitement to be expected from returnees. There are the sexy and confident designs of British Trinidadian Maximilian Davis, 25, of Maximilian, the critically acclaimed 2020 star whose clothes have previously been worn by Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky. Then there are the delicate layers of sheer silks in the works of Albanian designer Nensi Dojaka, 27, which serve both sensuality and strength. Meanwhile, Korean-born designer Goom Heo, 29, is bringing a romantic, quirky take on sportswear to men’s fashion. Once again, this coming season, designers are expected to present in a virtual format, which, as always, raises the challenge of cutting the noise of content over saturation. But for the Fashion Easts class of 2021? Expect nothing less than shine Hopkins, Alleyne, Davis, Dojaka and Heo are sure to captivate with their highly anticipated collections. The future is here and, as always, the fashion industry should be ready to take notice.

