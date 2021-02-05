How to play dress up at home as an adult

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Emilia Petrarca

Today more than ever, people are discovering fashion through their phones. In Screen time, fashion writer Emilia Petrarca shares all the screenshots, double taps and swipes she’s taken this week.

It’s been almost a year since the lockdown started in New York City, and I’m trying to combat the exhaustion I’m feeling by channeling the energy I had in my early forties.

Because I attended Milan Fashion Week last year, my office asked me to quarantine in late February, a few weeks before the city closed. It was the start of Paris Fashion Week, and I remember watching live broadcasts on my computer and scrolling through Vogue The Runway app on my phone, feeling desperately far away. I wanted to find a way to bring the whimsy and glamor of it all into my own bedroom, so I started to dress. I would turn on some music at the end of each day at that time, go through a manic phase of Charli XCX and try to recreate everything I saw on the track using everything I had around me, including my comforter (which happened to be a bit like a Cape Rick Owens). I even tied a tie in my sweatpants because Miuccia Prada made it look cool.

I was not alone. Over the next few months, others began to do the same, sharing their wfh fits on Instagram, or their pillow dresses on TikTok. It felt like everyone had tapped into their childhood sense of play again, and the resulting looks and images were unbelievable. So much better than the algorithm-generated fit-peaks we’re so used to seeing on our feeds! I would even go so far as to say that we have witnessed a Renaissance in great shape.

And then, for many reasons, that energy sort of wore off. Now that it’s cold again and a terrifying new variation is keeping more people in the house, maybe it’s time to start channeling Edie Beale again and start playing adult dress-up.

Below is my week on scroll for inspiration.

The Row always inspires me to play dress up because the looks are made up of very simple parts: a black dress with a turtleneck, a white button down shirt, black boots. My first reaction whenever I see a new collection is always: God, I would do anything to be able to afford these coins. And then my second thought is always: Wait, I already have the cheap version in my closet.

Looking at the collection then becomes a study of superposition. It’s like reading a recipe: I have all the ingredients at my disposal, but under the guidance of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsens, I can discover new ways to mix them that I never would have thought of on my own. . (Until I won the lottery and could just buy the real thing.) For example, the fall 2021 collection included a look that, from top to bottom, was: sweater vest + white button + dress in wool (or skirt) + black boots. Okay, we have that !!! I took out my padded cos vest and my Uniqlo bases, and here is: The Row for less. For another look, I even used a weighted blanket like an oversized scarf, and, really, no one could tell the difference. [Wink.] I wear it at home all the time now.

Get inspired by JW Anderson’s latest lookbook and dig in your fridge for suitable photo props. Just be sure to put the squash back in the crisper so your roommate doesn’t ask any questions. And if you’re out of groceries, consider keeping a houseplant!

From the left: Photo: Juergen Teller / JW AndersonPhoto: Juergen Teller / JW Anderson From the left: Photo: Juergen Teller / JW AndersonPhoto: Juergen Teller / JW Anderson

Louis Vuitton’s new pre-fall lookbook requires your laser focus. I’ve gone through it with a metaphorical magnifying glass about 100 times before, and every time I do, I see a new styling trick that I want to try. For example: a dress over sweatpants with a fanny pack as a belt? Brilliant! Basketball shorts and high boots? Sign me up! A mini skirt and puffy lace-up slippers? Check and verify.

From the left: Photo: Louis VuittonPhoto: Louis Vuitton From the left: Photo: Louis VuittonPhoto: Louis Vuitton

From the left: Photo: Louis VuittonPhoto: Louis Vuitton From the left: Photo: Louis VuittonPhoto: Louis Vuitton

My roommate and I binged all eight episodes of Poison on HBO Max this week, and its fancy. The limited series is based on the life of Cristina Ortiz Rodrguez, also known as La Veneno, who became one of Spain’s most famous trans women. She’s fierce and fabulous, and sometimes stretches the truth a bit for a good story. But you want to live with her in the fantasy.

Didn’t think of the hippie t-shirt brand Online Ceramics in a minute, but this shirt gave me a voucher LOL, and I bought it immediately.

Photo: Ssense

Jeff Bezos signed with IMG Models. – George Civeris (@georgeciveris) February 2, 2021

Down 9% from last week. Maybe because I spent so much time looking at myself in the mirror.