Meet Tabitha Sanchez, TikTok’s must-have stylist

As the fashion industry becomes more and more digital, it seems the best way to experience the latest style craze is to scroll through your “FYP” (For You Page) rather than watching the latest catwalks. The pandemic-induced boom of the social media platform TikTok has produced rousing dances, hot fashion trends and celebs who are quickly becoming household names in mainstream culture. While many luxury brands have struggled at times to adjust to the new Gen Z-dominated platform, there is an emerging set of taste makers and trend setters who seem to have taken their place. With flashy trends such as argyle sweaters, e-girl aesthetics, and knitwear, the platform is evolving into the primary space for fashion proliferation and trend forecasting.

Although they initially struggled to keep pace with independent designers, luxury brands have finally started to understand the app’s complex algorithm. For Celine’s Spring / Summer 2021 collection, the brand called on TikTok idols like Chase hudson, Curtis Roach, and Some Eubanks – which fit perfectly into the mold of the archetype of Hedi Slimane – to show off the brand’s new collection on the platform. It seems that luxury brands have realized that their reach is based on creators wearing their designs on the app, rather than the usual advertising run by the brand that has dominated other platforms. Similarly, for the Dior Men Fall / Winter 2021 collection, artistic director Kim Jones enlisted the help of TikTok star Jordan Huxhold, among others, to virtually attend the show and shoot content in Dior Men looks. The app quickly became the go-to spot not only for style advice and trends, but also for brands wishing to promote their collections in an increasingly virtual world.

Jordan Huxhold wears Dior men. Designed by Tabitha Sanchez. Corrina’s Day Maddy Crum wears Lidow Archive. Stylized by Tabitha Sanchez Corrina’s Day

In order to better understand the stylistic trends and the fashion boom within the app, we spoke with Los Angeles-based stylist Tabitha Sanchez. Originally from California, Sanchez recently returned to the sunny city after graduating from New York. Sanchez’s foray into TikTok style began by scrolling, like many of us, through the endless boredom that was the early days of my forties. Thrilled with the ease of operation and maneuverability of the platform, Sanchez contacted several of the app’s biggest stars and began to have a working relationship with them (Chase Hudson, Sienna Mae Gomez, Maddy Crum and d ‘countless others.) Below, CR chats with the emerging stylist about her thoughts on the future of the industry, the importance of sustainability and how TikTok continues to evolve.

CR: Before you started working with social media stars, you had experience as an assistant on editorial shoots. What differences can you point out between editorial and celebrity style and where do you think the future is in the industry?

TS: Previously, I had just attended. The children of social networks are my first real customers. I was helping Alex White [and] in my book she’s a low-key fashion legend. And I had helped her, along with a handful of other stylists, for a few years, then COVID hit and all of my work was canceled. So I chose TikTok, like everyone else. [Styling] It was basically my midlife hobby, kinda like everyone chose little hobbies, some people crocheted, knitted. I started sending some of the TikTok girls swimwear [and] I honestly didn’t think it would lead to anything. I mean, I was hoping, but I really didn’t think I would.

I don’t know how long this style bubble on social media will last. [Although] it is no longer a bubble. There’s a mainstream crossover with the stars of TikTok and it’s not like six months ago. [Six months ago] it was just hanging out with friends and playing dress up. And now it’s become a bit more. It’s the most random app around, but that’s what makes it amazing. I love it and I am so happy to see everyone I work with doing amazing things. Hunt [Hudson aka Lil Huddy,] who i work with [had] Nicola Formichetti sound style Musical clip and Joseph Kahn directs it. I’m so happy for him, it’s such a great song and such a great video.

CR: Could you take us behind the scenes of working with a TikTok star: How is this collaborative process different from the “normal” non-social media-centric style?

TS: I don’t know if it’s different from the normal style because I only did editorial work [and] never a celebrity style or a personal style. For example, one of my clients is Sienna Mae Gomez and she is the new face of Maybelline. But she’s also a TikTok girl. She launched the app in August and has 14 million subscribers in less than five months, and she just turned 17. And so with her, she and I text a lot, we do a lot of FaceTime, and I do a lot of brand awareness with her. So I just connected her with In heavy manners, Palace mirror, and Orseund Iris. I put her in touch with brands and designers that she might not necessarily know or have a connection with, then I just send her their lookbook and send her screenshots of it. that she wants. It’s much easier to know exactly what she wants rather than [picking] a dress, then a brand gives it to her and they hate it, then we have it and we can’t send it back. It’s just better if she knows exactly what’s happening and we go from there.

CR: Although you offer your customers new brands to try, many of them already have an aesthetic established on the platform. How do you work within these limits while offering your own perspective as a stylist?

TS: I’m not a big fan of fast fashion and if someone really works closely with a fast fashion brand, I’ll spare them alternatives. There are already a lot of clothes in the world, and flea market and vintage are not only fun but good to do. [for the environment]. So if someone has a very specific aesthetic that they identify with, that they love, I just look for other little brands that fit into that same world, but also push them out of their zone as well. comfort, but not in an uncomfortable way. My client, Maddy Crum dresses in a very specific way, with a very specific aesthetic. And I introduced him Dilara Findikoglu and we just shot it three runway looks for social content. [Maddy] I didn’t know the brand but it matched the aesthetic and exactly what she wanted to do and how she wants to present herself. And it’s a great way to introduce new creators to their followers. There is a mindset that all of these TikTok star followers are 12 years old, but the reality is that there are a lot of 18-24 year olds. [who] have a little more money to spend. And that’s how all of these style trends are popping up out of nowhere.

CR: I’ve seen that you often shoot a lot of vintage pieces for your clients in an attempt to reduce overconsumption – where are your favorite places for vintage fashion?

TS: My choice for vintage is Lidow Archive. It’s not a place you can buy, but it’s this truly amazing vintage archive that was previously based in New York City, but recently moved to LA. And I shoot from her for everything, there’s no shoot or project where I don’t have Lidow Archive on the rack. She has an amazing archive [and] probably the largest collection of Marc Jacobs runway shoes. And she has so many vintage items, but she also recently started buying from little designers. I also go to Vintage Vortex in LA. This is the craziest vintage store. It’s so cheap, but also when you walk in there is [about] ten different suppliers organized in an incredible way.

CR: It has become more evident that TikTok’s platform and algorithm make it the perfect place for the proliferation of trends – what does the platform allow social media stars to translate their style to one? large audience?

TS: The TikTok algorithm is unlike any other social media platform. Anyone can go viral. One of my videos just got two million views, and it definitely shouldn’t have. And so because of that, so many different people appear. Seeing people on the move and in videos translates a little better than an Instagram photo in terms of style. Seeing someone, whether it’s dancing, moving around in an outfit, or just doing an outfit, it translates much better. When i look at something [on TikTok] I’m like, “Oh, that girl is wearing a really cool hat.” And it makes me want to buy it, but it doesn’t really happen on Instagram. I just bought all these stringy mesh tops [because] I saw someone layer them over some of their clothes and then in the comments they just mentioned where they got them from.

CR: When TikTok first rose to prominence, many luxury brands struggled to reach primarily Gen Z audiences on the platform. Do you see this phenomenon changing, and if so, how?

TS: TikTok is a very young platform, and if you don’t understand it, you don’t understand it. It is very blatant that you are trying to do something that you just might not understand. But I have worked a lot with luxury brands. I remotely styled one of my clients for the Dior show and shot a few looks for the Louis Vuitton show, then Prada this weekend. Wisdom Kaye, he’s 19, and he’s the one who convinced these luxury brands that TikTok is an app to pay attention to. And so I think [luxury brands] catch a little. It may be a little too late, but they understand.