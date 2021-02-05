Saint Louis Fashion Fund Plans To Relocate To The Grand Center Arts District And Adapts To Industry Changes | Style





As this new mission is in full swing, the organization will stay true to its fashion roots by continuing to provide mentorship and important fashion relationships to St. Louis-based brands, she said, adding that SLFF will also continue its invited Speaking of Fashion- online speaker series this spring. It will be free and open to the public with very important topics from the fashion industry. In the midst of the pandemic, SLFF’s new steering committee, led by board members Mike Carr and Kristin Johnson, assessed how best to serve the metro area. Our lease had expired at 1533 Washington Avenue, where SLFF occupied 7,500 square feet of space, Sherman said. With our new strategic plans to build and develop the city’s fashion ecosystem, as well as the natural conclusion of our residences incubator, we no longer needed a large space. Although its new location is smaller, SLFF’s reach will be much greater and not be limited to its physical space, Sherman says. Due to COVID-19, the disruption of the fashion industry as a whole and the growing importance of digital first, brands are not committed to working on the east and west coasts, he explains. -it. St. Louis has a real opportunity to rise to the top of the list as a fashion community that thrives even in these difficult times. We have a community that understands and values ​​this space and donors who are also committed to supporting this important work. Its new Grand Center community is a prime example of this commitment, with its array of arts and cultural organizations all supported in a single district, including Evolution, the high-tech knitwear factory that SLFF brought to Saint-Louis. in 2019, says Sherman. We’re also committed to bringing one or more national fashion companies or brands to Saint-Louis in the short term, she notes. We use Evolution as our A part.

