Indonesia: enforce the dress code ban

(Jakarta) The Indonesian government should actively enforce a new decree banning abusive and discriminatory dress codes for female students and teachers in Indonesian public schools, Human Rights Watch said today.

On February 3, 2021, Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Makarim, Minister of Interior Tito Karnavian and Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas signed a decree which allows any student or teacher to choose what to wear to school, with or without religious attributes. The decree orders local governments and school principals to drop regulations requiring hijab, commonly referred to in Indonesia for head, neck and chest coverage, in thousands of public schools across the country.

The new decree is a long overdue step to end discriminatory dress codes for girls and women in public schools across Indonesia, said Brad Adams, director of Asia. For two decades, many public schools demanded that schoolgirls and female teachers wear the jilbab, resulting in bullying, intimidation and even forced evictions or resignations. Students and teachers should be allowed to choose whether or not to wear a jilbab without any coercion or pressure.

Since 2001, more than 60 local and provincial ordinances have been passed to enforce what local authorities claimed to be Islamic clothing for Muslim women. Most Indonesians, nearly 300,000 public schools, especially in the 24 predominantly Muslim provinces, require Muslim girls to wear the jilbab from primary school. Even when school officials have recognized that a 2014 national regulation does not legally require a jilbab, the existence of the regulation adds to the pressure that schools place on girls and their families to have girls in. wear a. Human Rights Watch has uncovered cases in which Christian and non-Muslim students and teachers were forced to wear jilbab.

The new decree states that students and teachers can choose to wear a long skirt and a short or long sleeve shirt with or without a jilbab. The decree only concerns public schools (public schools) which are under the direction of local governments and the Ministry of Education and Culture. It does not affect Islamic public schools and universities under the Ministry of Religious Affairs. It also excludes the province of Aceh, which, under a special arrangement, enjoys greater autonomy than the other provinces and is the only province to officially follow a version of Sharia, or Islamic law.

Local governments and school principals are required to revoke any mandatory jilbab regulations by March 5. Sanctions will be imposed on any local government head or school principal who does not comply with the decree. Mayors, regents and other heads of local government are authorized to impose penalties on principals who do not apply the decree. Provincial governors can sanction regents or mayors, and the Minister of Home Affairs can sanction governors. The Minister of Education is empowered to withhold education funds from schools that ignore the decree.

The Ministry of Education has also set up a 24-hour hotline service receive complaints and ensure that the regulations are fully applied. The government video the announcement of the decree elicited many positive comments, in particular from women.

Makarim said that schools misinterpreted the 2014 ministerial regulation on public school uniforms in which a photo shows Muslim clothing with a long skirt, long-sleeved shirt and jilbab, suggesting that was the only option for girls Muslim. Makarim said it was only a model and the new regulation should correct this misinterpretation.

The new decree followed reports that Elainu Hia, a Christian, had registered a teacher at a public school in Padang, west Sumatra, asking him to have his Christian daughter wear a jilbab. Hia uploaded the video to Facebook, prompting Indonesian media and national television to pick up the story. The school later admitted that she had forced his 23 Christian students will wear jilbabs. The school principal apologized after Makarim criticized the abuse, possibly prompting the three ministers to speed up the drafting of the decree.

Minister of Religious Affairs Qoumas noted that the Padang affair was tip of the iceberg. It said the mandatory jilbab regulation has been used to discriminate, intimidate and pressure schoolgirls.

International human rights law guarantees the right to freely manifest one’s religious beliefs and the right to freedom of expression, as well as the right to education without discrimination, Human Rights Watch said. Women have the same rights as men, including the right to wear whatever they want. Any limitation of these rights must have a legitimate aim, applied in a non-arbitrary and non-discriminatory manner. The mandatory rules of jilbab, including those of Aceh, infringe the right of girls and women not to be discriminated against on any grounds under the Indonesian Constitution.

Advocates and women will be watching closely to see if the government implements the new decree, Adams said. Reforms announced by President Jokowis’ government are frequently abandoned when faced with opposition from conservative political and religious forces. It is essential for the government to stand firm to protect the rights of girls and women.