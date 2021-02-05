Tiffany Haddish says she used to do science experiments on men she dated





Tiffany Haddish revealed she used to experiment with men she dated using her microscope before agreeing to another date. After pulling out her microscope and exclaiming that she was a die-hard scientist, the 41-year-old told Colbert she liked looking at germs and bacteria, I wiped doorknobs, all kinds of things . I watch everything. According to Haddish, the hobby was useful when she was dating, as she dabbed the mug used by her date, then examined the growth of bacteria using her microscope. When I was dating, you know, when I first walked into Bumble, and asked guys to drop by, I wouldn’t go out with them on the first date, theGirls tripstar recalled. I would, like, give them something to drink and I would be like, Oh, you know, so nice to have you here, K bye. Read more And they would go and I would take the mug and the cotton swab where they were drinking, put it in a petri dish, and let it cook, you know, let him do what he did. Then I would put that on a slide and look at her and see what was going on in their mouth. According to Haddish, who is currently dating rapper Common, she would use the experience to see if her past dates had too much candida, with the actress revealing that if she did, she would never date on another date, so I am. do not kiss them, nothing. INDY / LIFE Newsletter Get inspired by the latest lifestyle trends every week INDY / LIFE Newsletter Get inspired by the latest lifestyle trends every week Candida is a type of yeast that normally lives on the skin and inside the body, in places such as the mouth, throat, intestine and vagina, without causing problems, according to theCDC, who notes that excessive overgrowth can cause yeast infections. However, if the experience showed a good healthy amount, Haddish said it would be open on another date. If that’s a good healthy amount, you know, because we all have them, we’ve all had bacteria, then second date, she said, before mimicking the act of kissing. As to whether Haddish recommends others in the dating world to do the same, she told Colbert: I recommend every woman take a microscope and, you know, check these guys out. Earlier in the interview, Haddish opened up about his relationship with Common, telling Colbert that the 48-year-old is not her boyfriend, but her man. I don’t go out with boys anymore, I go out with men, she said.

