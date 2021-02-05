Indulgence without guilt – Marquette Wire





In preparation for the relaunch of my Fashion Friday columns, I searched the archives to find out the last time an issue was published. Dated April 24, 2020, and in anticipation of a summer full of unknowns and blind hope for the best, my latest post rests, representing an entirely different era. Despite the roller coaster, we as a societyhave known over the past 10 months, fashion has continued to evolve and mold over time. As the New Year continues to progress, so must we. In the pursuit of activities that bring joy, I sincerely hope that this bi-weekly column can provide you with an escape, as it does for me. With online shopping being our primary source of obtaining products, it can be difficult to distinguish between which items are worth spending and which are best left in your cart. Avoid the hassle of returning items and the frustration of incorrect orders, and listen here to trends worth addressing right now. (P) Leather A favorite of mine for over a year now, leather has remained a staple in closets around the world due to their ever innovative makeover. From a range of colors and garments, leather continues to outdo itself and therefore has established itself as a necessity this season. For pants that are both comfortable and chic, check out the very popular Wilfred Melina pants from Aritzia. For a more understated accessory, try adding a leather jacket or a pair of ankle boots to any outfit for an elevated look. Are you feeling adventurous? Take leather to the next level and venture into latex. Launched on the YSL catwalk during Milan Fashion Week last year, this trend always puts me in a state of mind. My best advice for wearing them as pants? Lots of baby powder and an extra touch of confidence. Use pleather or vegan leather in any style as an alternative. Reasons Longing for a little more spice in my life, I seek comfort in the grounds. Usually drawn to subdued color palettes, I feel like wild patterns are stealing my heart this season. Featured on the Bottega Veneta Spring 2021 show, creative director Daniel Lee made the wildest patterns cohesive. How to integrate patterns into your wardrobe? Go for a single piece of patterned clothing and pair it with a single colored piece to start. As you go, feel free to mix and match designs or double as a set. My favorite designs include brightly colored zebra stripes and unique mixtures of colors and shapes. Street clothing Not tied to a single item in the slightest, streetwear has been seriously stepped up in the fashion world since the pandemic hit. A collaboration of funky t-shirts, textured pants and unique accessories, streetwear takes personal style and customization to a whole new level. The word on the street is that low rise jeans are making a comeback, and while I will fight against their return for as long as possible, their imminent return is a symbol of upcycled fashion looks and a one-of-a-kind style exhibition. This story was written by Mary Hanna. She can be reached at [email protected]

