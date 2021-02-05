Michigan girls dress up as Rosa Parks for a field trip to visit a historic bus at the Henry Ford Museum





(WXYZ) For Jalen and Keyonna Seawright of Troy, teaching black history to their young daughters is a priority. This month, we made a profession every day by surrounding a black woman in history with our daughters, Jalen said. He said it was important for their daughters, Karington, 3, and Kaidence, 2, to know more about women like Rosa Parks and Amanda Gorman. We really make sure that we are active in teaching our daughters the women who have paved the way for them so that they can have the dreams that I know they will have, he said. To honor Rosa Parks’ 108th birthday on February 4, the girls, dressed in outfits inspired by Rosa Parks, traveled to the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn to learn more about her history. Check out their field trip in the video below: There they were able to see the bus Rosa Parks sat in on that historic day in 1955. As soon as we entered the exhibition area and Karington. . . saw the bus, she immediately screamed, her bus Rosa Parks! Jalen said it is a wonderful feeling to see their daughters recognize the importance of black history and the heritage of African American women. Photo courtesy of Jalen Seawright It does me good to see my daughters and know that as they get older they will experience the sacrifices that have been made for them, he said. More recently, the girls celebrated the poet Amanda Gorman. Jalen said his performance really moved him. When Amanda Gorman started speaking, I literally cried, he says. It was just moving to see a young black man taking the stage from all over the country. He said his eldest daughter immediately asked for a red headband so that she could look like him. Photo courtesy of Jalen Seawright I aspire that my daughters can have the opportunity to become someone like Amanda or Rosa Parks or Ida B. Wells or any other strong woman in history, he said. Jalen said they would continue with classes later this month, teaching their young daughters the black women who have made history and continue to make history, paving the way for the future.







