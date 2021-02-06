Stockholm Fashion Week to add daily live shopping schedule – WWD





ABOUT: As fashion weeks around the world increasingly adapt to virtual shows and presentations rather than in-person presentations, Stockholm Fashion Week is adding a new twist to boost spending. From Tuesday to Thursday, the next edition will include a daily event, “Watch & Shop”. Made possible with the support of Boozt, an online retailer, the plan is to present the highlights in an interactive shopping experience in the video broadcast. Designers from different cities like Tommy Hilfiger and Ozwald Boateng have run Buy It Now events over the years with mixed reviews. The Swedish version offers a different format. Last year, the coronavirus crisis prompted Stockholm Fashion Week to relaunch digitally, thanks to the Swedish Fashion Association and General Secretary Catarina Midby. Through this partnership with Boozt, Midby said the aim was to encourage and develop entrepreneurship and innovation within the Swedish fashion industry and showcase its technologies to help push back the limits to showcase Swedish brands. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden will kick off the three-day event on Tuesday with a speech on sustainability and diversity in fashion. This will be followed by a series of seminars that will address topics such as the impact of the pandemic on fashion, sustainable design, and substantial social media engagement, among other topics. In addition, the Swedish Fashion Association’s partner, the Swedish Textile Initiative for Climate Action, will present its first progress report and what needs to be done for the Swedish clothing and clothing industry. textile halves its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Weekday, Rodebjer, House of Dagmar, Blk Dnm, Stand Studio and ATP Atelier will be among the attendees at Stockholm Fashion Week. With 2 million active customers, Boozt can tap into its own base for live shopping. The event will have different themes, such as the one focused on sustainable fashion that Elle Sweden’s Elian Gothenburg will host. There will also be one on trends that Jahwanna Berglund from Odalisque magazine will host with influencer Susan Stjernberger. Sustainable fashion is also in the spotlight during Ukrainian Fashion Week, which runs until Monday. It is billed “no season”. The project “Action: sustainable fashion” was created with the support of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation. The project highlighted the enduring aspects of the work of Ukrainian designers such as Ksenia Schnaider, Litkovskaya, The Coat by Katya Silchenko and Bevza, among others.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos