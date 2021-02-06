YWCA prepares Gowns for Good for a prom season





HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) – This year, schools are hopeful that they will once again be able to organize ballroom dances. While they decide, the Adams County YWCA prepares for the annual Gowns for Good program. The program has grown over the past few years and people from North Platte to Omaha come to Hastings for affordable dresses. At just $ 30, it’s a cheaper option for quality formal dresses. People from all financial backgrounds are welcome to browse the dresses. They have over 800 dresses in their warehouse in varying sizes, colors and styles so that everyone can find what they want to wear for the big dance. With uncertainty over whether dances will be allowed this year, the YWCA said finding a dress with them would be less risky if not worn. I think everyone can’t wait to have a ball, said Laura Stutte, executive. Not all of the schools have made a decision yet, but we want to make sure that we have the option to purchase the dresses because even if they don’t end up having them, at least they only cost $ 30. All the girls and all the high school kids are ready to have a ball again. From February 27 to 28 and March 11 to 13, volunteers will be available to help people find the right dress for them. It’s great fun whether you’re volunteering or trying on the dresses just to see the variety, said Stutte. If you go to one of the department stores they don’t have that much choice. So girls are always happy to try them out, even if they come out empty-handed. Most department stores do not have their locker rooms open at the moment. The YWCA will allow people to try on the dresses, but will ask people to wear masks. They also always accept donations of new or slightly used dresses. They can be dropped off at the office during their opening hours. Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos