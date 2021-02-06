Eight ways to style a men’s pea coat





Refinery29 Kate Middletons Repeat Outfit proves this classic never goes out of style Kate Middleton took to Zoom on Tuesday to speak with teachers at a local school in honor of Children’s Mental Health Week. For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge was thrifty and chose to recycle a royal blue tweed jacket from New Zealand fashion label Rebecca Taylor. In doing so, she proved that the classic option of lightweight outerwear that was made famous by Chanel in the first half of the 20th century will never go out of style. Middleton first wore the tweed jacket, which originally cost $ 498, to an event at Evelina London Children’s Hospital in February 2017. There she paired it with the matching knee-length dress. made of the same tweed material, a suede handbag, coordinated Rupert Pumps Sanderson Malory and sapphire earrings. On Tuesday, she softened the look, pairing it with rose gold earrings from Missoma (which cost $ 110 and is still available) and pulling her hair back into an effortless ponytail. See this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) Middleton has long been a fan of Taylors suits, having worn a similar blue tweed skirt suit from the brand in 2012. Instead of a Peter Pan collar like this one, however, this costume featured a scoop neckline with small flower appliqués embroidered around it. She wore the same suit, from the brand’s 2011-2012 Sparkle Tweed collection, in 2014, when the Royal Tour stopped in New Zealand. Suffice it to say the Duchess can’t get enough of the Taylors tweed. While the style of the jacket has been a Middletons staple for years, not to mention a constant on the Chanels runways, the designers recently added a new twist to the style. At the Spring 21 French fashion house show in Paris, model Lily-Rose Depp wore a hot pink Chanel tweed jacket with a coordinating tweed bra. With the ensemble, she wore vintage-style jeans with tweed patches on the pockets and down the legs, accessorized with a gold waist belt and a pink bucket bag. In doing so, she made tweed, at least for the rest of Gen Z, something Middletons apparently knew from the start. At Refinery29, we were there to help you navigate this overwhelming world. All of our market choices are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you purchase something that we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn a commission. Like what you see? How about a little more R29 goodness, here? Meena Harris Inauguration Gown is Royal Approved All Coats from Kate Middleton’s Royal Train Tour Kate Middleton’s Plaid Coat Still Available

