In Fashion Wars, Amazon copies but it’s the data that sells

BRAZIL – 12/23/2020: In this photo illustration, the close-up of the Amazon.com site seen … [+] displayed on a smartphone. (Illustration photo by Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA / LightRocket images via Getty Images



Imagine you created a unique look and workmanship for a casual shoe line, built a business around it, and two years after launching it is valued at $ 1.4 billion in the market. language of Wall Street, a unicorn.

So imagine waking up one day to discover this Amazon

AMZN

has created an almost identical line of shoes that it sells under a fashionable house brand name for half the price.

That’s what happened to Allbirds, a line of casual merino wool shoes that became an almost out-of-the-door phenomenon in 2016. The copy is a sign of success, and Allbirds was quick to pursue imitators like shoe designer Steve Madden. Allbirds talked on the Amazon lawsuit, too, but as co-founder and CEO Joey Zwillinger joked, they have twice as many lawyers as we have employees.

Zwillinger, in a CNBC The Squawk On The Street interview last year said that the real salt in the wound is that even though Amazon doesn’t sell Allbirds, if you type “Allbirds” into Amazon’s search bar, you will get listing pages for Amazon knockoffs, as well as versions by Steve Madden et al. What you won’t see is any mention of Allbirds.

On the other hand, last summer Amazon ad he was teaming up with Italian luxury brand Valentino in a joint lawsuit against Kaitlyn Pan Group, a US-based online fashion retailer, alleging it was selling counterfeit branded shoes. In the fashion wars, Amazon plays both sides.

As the fashion industry bickers and pleads for copy, cloning, and counterfeiting, there is a much bigger story in the Amazons’ ability to accumulate and interpret purchase data.

Amazon is arguably the world’s largest and most successful consumer and product research operation. It collects data not only on consumer preferences in a product category like footwear, but potentially a deep and actionable profile of each customer’s habits, lives and interests.

Amazon knows from your past buying habits when you run out of favorite vitamins, what time of day you usually buy them, how much you’re willing to pay, and what related products you might buy. Consumers may not know how much privacy they are giving up, or they may not care because Amazon makes the shopping experience affordable and seamless.

Regulators are starting to move, however. Retailers and brands must be attentive and develop a competitive strategy.

Last fall, European Union officials accused the company that illegally exploits the data it collects from other sellers on its platform for its own benefit. There are other antitrust investigations in the United States and elsewhere into how Amazon uses or abuses the data it collects.

In his case, the EU antitrust law enforcement official said, The Commission’s preliminary view (…) is that the use of non-public data on sellers in the marketplace allows Amazon to avoid the normal risks of retail competition and to take advantage of its position dominant in the market.

Successfully cloning or imitating a hot product like Allbirds must be frustrating for innovators and designers who watch helplessly as Amazon chooses the best-selling designs and comes up with lookalikes at prices impossible to compete with.

It’s not enough to be a visionary these days: to avoid becoming another Allbirds, the industry and fashion brands would have to spend less money on lawyers and more on their own exclusive research with a technology partner. .