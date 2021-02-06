How to wear a classic men’s pea coat





The pea coat was born almost three centuries ago from a functional outerwear to protect European and American sailors from high winds, heavy rains and cold temperatures at sea. It is still crossed, shorter than a traditional overcoat and has wide lapels that can be buttoned. In more modern times, pea coats have been adopted by civilians and remain a popular option season after season. It’s a true classic and few clothes have remained as trendy as the pea coat for hundreds of years. So how are you wearing it in 2021? Start with everything underneath – layering is a key part of any successful winter outfit. It starts with a sweater or shirt, possibly another jacket, then a scarf, and the rest will follow. It’s worth investing in a good pea coat, as it will inevitably remain popular for decades to come. Here are eight outfit ideas to style a pea coat to perfection. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Add denim Two coats are better than one. Stay warm while looking put together by layering a denim jacket under your coat. Keep clutter at bay by starting with a thin sweater as a base layer, then a light denim jacket, then a pea coat. 2 Play with the patterns A shiny scarf against a dark coat is always a good idea. Bruce Springsteen has an effortless way to show off his creative touch with this patterned red scarf and aviator shades. Tuck in a bold scarf and even the most neutral outfit will show up. 3 Don from head to toe black Take it from the New Yorker – you can never go wrong with black. Keep it stylish and simple with a turtleneck under your coat and a pair of dark denim. Shiny loafers will complete an ensemble that can go anywhere. 4 Be sporty (but chic) Liven up classic style with an element of surprise. Michael B. Jordan demonstrates it perfectly with a subtly patterned sweater and white high top sneakers. 5 Keep it classic A pea coat with gold buttons will be a closet staple for years to come. Wear yours over a blue button down shirt, striped tie and gray pants for a look that will put you on the best dressed list wherever you go. 6 Stay buttoned For those days when the wind keeps blowing, be sure to button this coat all the way to the top. Skipping the collar will help keep your neck warm and slightly alter the figure. seven Try the color coordination To make a complete fashion statement, pair a colorful pea coat with other items in your wardrobe. Here, the burgundy coat coordinates with the blazer and brogues, while lighter pants and a white shirt break up the monochrome look. Introducing a little touch of another shade, like this blue tie, makes things even more interesting. 8 Overlay If you’d rather avoid wearing a bulky coat during the colder months, consider layering a jacket (or two) under your pea coat. Pairing with jeans and sneakers will ensure ultimate comfort as you move from place to place. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

