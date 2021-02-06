Sneaker style: bounce back in 2021 fashion





Sneakers art When graphic designer Barbara Bennett returned home to Galway in March without a job after living in Canada, she decided to buy 10 pairs of shoes and paint them to see if she could sell them online. For over a month, she sat in her bedroom and painted different designs on the shoes, then launched her collection on Instagram in June. Since then, people have been ordering these bespoke models which, she says, look best painted on white leather. Her biggest fans so far are small tractors for children, diggers and dinosaurs are popular designs while others choose unicorns and bumblebees. Adults tend to prefer flowers, she says. Bennett supplies the sneakers (although she can work on others as well) and prices start at 80. Sizes are 7-10, 10-14 days to completion. See her work on Instagram: @babsttenneb. Masked moments Regardless of Covid protection, a mask has always been inherently dramatic, emphasizing the eyes. In the pandemic, many Irish fashion designers are producing masks in a way that reflects their signature styles, such as Natalie B Coleman, Mariad Whisker and Jennifer Rothwell, to name a few. Mayor Forkin’s, called Cubis, is a showstopper, especially when added to one of his shapely black robes. Forkin, which usually manufactures to order, first produced a clean-lined ready-to-wear collection online for the first time. This includes 100% wool and 100% silk face covers and accessories of its own design, made with three layers of fabric with pockets for filters, which makes the masks more effective. Some with matching fingerless gloves are designed to be worn with outfits for the mother of the bride. See the whole collection on mayorforkin.ie. Multicolored silk mask by Mayor Forkin.

Go green The German online platform Zalando, which has 35 million active customers, is a company with credible sustainability strategies. Their pioneering initiative, called Small Steps Big Impact, involves eight European brands with sustainable values, each designing a range of capsules. Together they have formed a collection of 116 pieces for winter with a digital showroom reflecting the vision of each designer. Participants include Mother of Pearl from the UK (elasticated cuff pants), Henrik Vibskov, avant-garde designer from Denmark (cool dresses and jackets), House of Dagmar from Sweden (regenerated wool sweaters), Progetto Quid from Italy (printed shirts), Danish fashion house Designers Remix (coats in recycled wool) and Holzweiler from Norway (streetwear). Model and environmental activist Arizona Muse models two Mother of Pearl articles on the site. Visit zalandogreenhouse.com for more information, lasting advice and style advice. Instagram: @zalando and @zalando_man. Arizona Muse Pants (287), Mother of Pearl and Blouse (184.95), Mykke Hofman both from zalando.com.

Dressed in ruffles Known for her voluminous, frothy tulle dresses and bold colors, Molly Goddards’ runway shows at London fashion week have always upped the spirits with her ruffles and ribbing, fused with tractor-style sneakers or brogues. So it’s no surprise that she has now launched a bespoke bridal collection with 12 dress styles, all variations of her puffy silhouettes in ivory, cream and white. Most UK size dresses are made from stiff Italian tulle with hand-smocked bodices and ribbons and come with options to change the shades of the tulle, ribbons and veil. Prices range from 1800 upwards, the Simona shown here is made up of three tiers of hand-smocked tulle and a silk lining. mollygoddard.com. Molly Goddard’s Simona wedding dress.

Roaring success Danish designer Anine Bing, who now lives in Los Angeles, has become well known for her casual daywear which she describes as a mix of LA style and Copenhagen cool. Her brand of modern wardrobe essentials, which she founded in 2012, around easy-going denim, t-shirts and jackets, just landed in Brown Thomas this top with a roaring tiger is 169 others. pieces including cargo tops, sweaters, camisoles, tanks and a cool black blazer for 399. Visit brownthomas.com. Top Tiger (169), Anine Bing at brownthomas.ie.

Child’s play Since the pandemic closed the markets in which Lynda Murphy sold her ethically sourced children’s clothing, Sonny Bear, for 0-10 year olds, she has seen her online store grow. This has been helped by the grandparents who want to send birthday presents or other gifts to their grandchildren and who are unable to shop otherwise. Its specially selected European brands focus on quality and attractive children’s clothing with a range of items, from pajamas, dresses and shirts to overalls and chinos in soft organic cotton and merino wool. Prices range from 15 to 90. Dotty overalls, for example, are from 49, dresses from 50, and tops from 15. Knot, a newcomer from Portugal, has long sleeve grumpy tops. Cat for 6 to 36 months for 25 years and this soft corduroy Juju dress with flowers the detail was 60, now 30. Visit sonnybear.ie . Juju Corduroy Dress by Knot Now 30 at sonnybear.ie.



