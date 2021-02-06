Hey, what happened to the half slip?





Have the half-slips disappeared? I don’t understand how a woman can wear a skirt or a dress that doesn’t stick to her legs due to winter static electricity without one. And in summer, demi-panties save you from showing off more than you want with sheer summer dresses and skirts. But I never see them again. What happened? Lisa, Bloomington, Ind. Demi-briefs, those fabric petticoat slithers often associated with the mid-last century, have had a bad reputation recently. They are seen as vestiges of an old-fashioned way of dressing, crushed under the spandex fist of body-shaping clothing. But think of the great cultural moments that would have been lost without them. Anne Bancroft, seduces Dustin Hoffman in leopard print in The Graduate. Janet Leigh, in a lace trimmed bra and demi panty on the Psycho poster. Patty Duke in Valley of the Dolls. Part of that has to do with the general evolution of the dress and the twin tides of athleticism and comfort dressing, which have increasingly shifted towards less and less layers. This was exacerbated, of course, by our current home reality, which pretty much ended the need for fancy lingerie in favor of pajamas all the time (although there is an argument to be made about the psychological benefits). nice foundations as a form of personal care). It also has to do with the association and the feeling that the slips belong to the rules of a different generation, which we left behind with other outdated notions, like women belong to the kitchen and not the C-suite, and white should not be worn. after labor day.

As Cora Harrington, author of In Intimate Detail: How to Choose, Wear, and Love Lingerie and The Lingerie Addict blog, pointed out when I emailed her for an expert opinion, it doesn’t It certainly doesn’t help that the most passionate briefs tend to use language like old-fashioned modesty to describe the reasons for wearing one.

Yet, she said, despite the fact that panty sales have declined, nothing really disappears in intimate clothing. In fact, a number of brands have returned to their usual product lines. Concrete example: offers from Natori, Jockey and Vanity Fair. Not to mention Skims. Yes, even underwear avatar Kim Kardashian West sees the half point. Indeed, given that the fashion world obeys many of the same Newtonian laws as the natural world, namely, what goes up must come down, it’s a safe bet that what came out will be again. And Ms Harrington points out that panty briefs are probably moving into the vintage-style girdle and corselette category, where they cease to be just passers-by and become prized by connoisseurs of elaborately crafted historical disguises. In fact, she says, when you see slips, they’re much more likely to be worn as outerwear than underwear these days. Your style questions, answered Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a reader fashion-related question, which you can send to her anytime via E-mail or Twitter. The questions are edited and condensed.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos