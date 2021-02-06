Is marriage old-fashioned? Why human flexibility in matters of monogamy and intimate relationships

Marriage is one of the oldest institutions in the world, dating back thousands of years. These early alliances were more contractual; securing the land, kinship and lineage which today are romantic marriages. Contemporary life continues to reshape marriage. Although some same sex couples adopt the institution; there are professional women who marry later and often earn more than their husbands. Many couples prefer to live together and forgo marriage altogether. So, is tying the knot irrelevant?

KCRWs Jonathan Bastian speaks with social historian, director of the Council on Contemporary Families Stephanie Coontz and author of Marriage, a story: how love conquered marriage on the history and development of marriage.

The following interview extracts have been abbreviated and amended for clarity.

What does modern marriage look like today?

Stephanie Coontz: There is good news and bad news, like so much in our society. The good news is that at an individual level, men and women have really moved remarkably quickly towards accepting and implementing equal relationships. Later, in the late 1970s, the majority of Americans who believed that men should make decisions at home and be the breadwinners, and that women should always stay home and care for children at home. house, was abandoned.

Until the 1980s, if a man had more education and his wife earned more than her husband, it was a risk factor for divorce because men were threatened. Today, this is not the case. Increasingly, the most satisfying marriages, those which yield the greatest marital satisfaction, the least conflict, the greatest sexual satisfaction, are those where household chores and childcare are shared relatively evenly. So that’s the good news about marriage.

But on the other side, there is two bad news. The first is that our social institutions have not caught up with our work institutions and still basically assume that every worker has a full time employee at home to take care of the rest of their life and that we don’t have the kind flexibility and parental responsibility. leave policies that we should have.

The other interesting problem is that the whole basis of marital security in what some consider the good old days of the 1950s was that a man, even without a high school diploma, could find a job easily and safely. a few years. earn three to four times as much as his father earned at the same age. So there were huge opportunities for men, but for women, your only way to participate in this expanding post-war economy was to get married and that was the basis of marriage. Today, with the entry of women into the labor market, men’s positions are still slightly higher in terms of wages with anyone with an equal education, their jobs are much less secure, real wages have fallen for women. Lower 60% of the population, women’s wages increased from a lower base and now a woman has to be like, well, first of all, I’m in love, but secondly, a marriage would be really good if we had two cooperative people earning income and cooperating together. But then she must be wondering, but does that mean he’s still going to expect me to do all the housework and housework, which I really don’t want to do? What if he loses his job or abuses our resources?

Marriage has therefore become a more difficult decision for people whose potential partners do not have such good economic and educational prospects. We are witnessing a whole new class divide in access to marriage. Until the 1970s, marriage rates were essentially the same at all economic and educational levels. Now there is a huge class divide and people with less education and less prospects for economic stability are very reluctant to get married, in part, because they see that this kind of economic stress undermines the cooperation that is. now necessary in an equal marriage and thus leads. a lot for the divorce.

What then are the reasons for getting married again?

Coontz: Well, I don’t think marriage is going to go away. Even in the Nordic countries where a lot of people don’t get married, they usually do so after having their second or third child. So, people tend to associate marriage with the strongest commitment you can make and a lot of people will want to make a firm commitment to their other half despite the fact that there are more people who want to live more lives. free but it is still a very important objective.

So marriage offers that kind of security to people and they want it. Even today, in our dual income society, marriage is like stepping into a very high stakes game. If you have the education, economic and interpersonal resources to make your marriage work, this is going to be a huge benefit. You will save money by being together, you will earn money with the two of you and you will be able to collaborate in the education of the children. But if you don’t have that opening offer, or if you can’t afford something if it’s wrong, people will be very reluctant to marry you or marry you. This is what we see in terms of class division in marriage.

There have been some interesting studies showing that heterosexual marriages can often learn from same-sex marriages; certain attributes and characteristics that helped to distribute responsibilities.

Coontz: People can learn a lot from same-sex marriages. Over the past 200 years, we’ve been socialized with the idea that men and women are totally different. They had different motivations, the men were ambitious and the breadwinners, and the women were babysitters and as a result you would see a lot of tension between men and women in heterosexual relationships.

What’s interesting about same-sex relationships is that when you have two wives, both have been socialized in caregiving, so they’re equal in terms of the support they give each other and how much they support each other. also receive – which is a lot. When you have two men, they’ve been socialized to be men, but they don’t have a woman to take over like they would in opposite-sex couples. They have to be careful when someone really needs help, and in general, male-male relationships tend to be less intense, less preoccupied with feelings, but willing to face them when something happens.

The most tension comes from heterosexual couples about caregiving, that you understand each other’s emotions.

The other great thing that happens is that same sex couples don’t come to their marriage or marriage with a set of stereotypes about what each is expert in and the other should be an expert in something else. They have to sit down and talk a lot more honestly and frankly about how we’re going to divide this? Don’t assume this one is yours and this one is mine.

In polyamory, they also have to discuss their sexual wants and needs a lot more and consider whether they want to be exclusive or not? Turns out these kinds of discussions would be important and helpful for straight people, as well as same-sex couples?