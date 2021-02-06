The best of digital fashion





Under the new normal, Valentine’s Day could be the most affected holiday of the year. No special events like theater performances, live concerts, charity galas. Restaurant reservations turned into curbside pick-up. It is out of the question to accept surprise gifts delivered by strangers. It has left lovers searching for memorable alternatives and economists worrying about their predictions. Valentine’s Day spending in the United States has doubled over the past decade to a record $ 27 billion in 2020. The National Retail Federation has reported that clothing represents 20% of gift purchases. This year, all trend watchers are on digital fashion as a potential new category that changes the game and saves the holidays. During the summer, the Congolese brand Hanifa broken internet with the first fully digital fashion show going viral. Mass audiences were mesmerized by the clothing and presentation, sparking interest in digital sewing. With major global fashion weeks naming digital only as a new category of exhibition and the proliferation of fashion apps aimed at tech-savvy consumers, this year V in Valentines Day stands for Virtual. Here’s a look at some of the most technologically advanced designers and retailers in the daring field of digital sewing. Getting a unique gift (even at the last minute) just got more accessible and exciting. DRESSX @dressxcom DressX UNIVERSE collection inspired by NASA Courtesy of DRESSX

One of the pioneers of digital-only retail, this platform has become the go-to hub for everything virtual fashion: from consumer brands to bespoke solutions. Hey, NASA’s on board. Are you? dust @drest Auroboros world in partnership with DREST Courtesy of DREST

This luxury fashion game attracts gamers who are passionate about tech and couture with its mix of innovative style options and online shopping while educating its audience on the history of fashion. Iris van Wees @irisvanwees The DIGI-SHIRT, a physical t-shirt with a digital extension by Iris van Wees. Courtesy of Iris van Wees

This digital fashion designer was nominated for the Dutch Design Awards 2020 in the Young Designer category, innovating in the virtual world with her cool augmented reality vision. Replicant mode @ replicant.fashion @Kaikai_design’s digital neon fur coat can be downloaded from the digital fashion platform Replicant Courtesy of Replicant Fashion

The Russian leader in digital-only fashion is thriving on exclusive collaborations and has just made history by dressing Russia’s most popular talk show host Ivan Urgant in digital looks for GQ coverage! ISDKV shoes @isdkv isdkv executed x @dcarlet_design Courtesy of Ilyas Darakchiev

Designer Ilyas Darakchiev lights up fashion with his whimsical virtual shoes. These are amazing to look at and wear between all your Zoom meetings and group chats. Virtual cloths @virtualrags A 3D Puffer for @ricardodsean made by @virtualrags Courtesy of Virtual Rags Studio

This 3D modeling studio has an impressive catalog of over 200 digital brands as well as offers to scan your favorite clothes and accessories. This way you can enjoy your it-dress forever! Janartpro @janartpro Virtual clothes from Kazakh designer Janar Abrayeva Janar Abrayeva

Kazakh designer Janar Abrayeva creates virtual clothes as well as digital prints and patterns for international brands and exclusive private clients. How about your own custom made avatar? XR Couture @ xr.couture Down jacket designed by @ caste.less and modeled by @ greenbeetle04 on the XR Couture platform Courtesy of XR Couture

You don’t live Black mirror episode but already part of a new fashion cult! claims this group of multi-brand employees pushing the envelope on the red carpet of the future.







