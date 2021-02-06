Rolex, Zenith and more watch faces take on the color of spring





Zenith Defy Urban Jungle. ZénithLaurent Xavier Moulinwww.laurentxaviermoulin.ch

From a men’s fashion perspective, green is the color of adventure. Anything green, a shirt, a sports jacket, or a watch makes a big statement. It is the color of nature, conservation, youth and spring. From forest green to military khaki, here are five examples of watches with green dials or cases, from Rolex, Zenith, Breitling, Laurent Ferrier and Montblanc. Zenith Defy Urban Jungle Zenith Urban Defy Jungle. Zenith

It is one of the new models that represents Zenith’s repositioning of the Defy collection around the concept of new technology and modern design. It contains the elite caliber 9004, a 36,000 vibrations per hour movement loaded with a separate gear train running at 360,000 vibrations per hour for a 1/100e chronograph function (the central seconds hand rotates around the dial once per second!). The khaki green ceramic case is both modern and high-tech. The strap is in gray rubber with khaki cordura pattern rubber on the top and a titanium folding clasp. The hands and indexes are coated with Super-LumiNova. Breitling Chronomat Bentley Edition Breitling Chronomat Bentley Edition. Breitling

Breitling presented a completely revamped Chronomat collection last year, including this special Bentley edition with a British racing green dial to celebrate the brand’s partnership with the luxury car company. The iconic rider lugs on the rotating bezel and the integrated roller bracelet are emblematic of the Chronomat. It contains the Breitling 01 manufacture caliber, an automatic movement with a 70-hour power reserve. Monopusher Montblanc Chronograph Montblanc Monopusher Chronograph. Mont Blanc

This vintage-style chronograph is inspired by a model created in the 1920s by Minerva, the elite boutique-workshop owned by Montblanc. The dial, with its cathedral-style hands and dark green dial that darkens towards the bezel may be classic vintage, but the movement is modern. It is the Montblanc MB M13.21 manufacture caliber, a manual winding movement with chronograph function. As its name suggests, it is stopped and started with a single push button. Rolex Day-Date Rolex Day-Date. Rolex

The Rolex Day-Date is one of the most recognizable watches in the world. Icon of the 1950s, it was the first watch in the world to indicate the day of the week on a watch face. The olive green dial sparkles on a silver plating base, giving it a distinct sunray finish. The fluted bezel, Cyclops date lens and President style bracelet make this a classic. The case and bracelet are in 18K white gold. The movement is caliber 3255, which is precise to -2 / + 2 seconds / day. Laurent Ferrier Classic Origin Green Laurent Ferrier Classic Origin Green. Laurent Ferrier

The Classic Origin Green is another high-end and understated masterpiece from one of the world’s most famous independent watchmakers, Laurent Ferrier, who previously served as a watchmaker for Patek Philippe for many years. The classic pebble-shaped case is titanium in this issue, and the dial, with its Assegai-shaped hands and quadrant divisions, is now a serene green color that becomes darker at the periphery. The contrasting yellow 24 scale and seconds sub-dial track make it easy to read. It contains the manually wound LF 116.01, with a spring balance. Limited to 30 pieces.

