The WFH fashion wave is stronger than ever





After nearly a calendar year of working from home, many former office workers have adjusted their wardrobes accordingly. This has meant a strong trend towards fleece loungewear, be it from proven brands like Champion, or something a little more new-wave and hip, like Scott Sternberg’s Completeworld. It also means that a few innovative comfort-oriented brands have been able to showcase their products through the prism of today’s work from home world and a crop of them are doing it exceptionally well. The first is Cloud luxury, a new line of comfy shoes with a serious pedigree. Those involved include fashion designer (and expensive sneaker legend) Jon Buscemi, pro-skateboarder turned entrepreneur Rob Dyrdek and fellow No Vacancy Inn Brock Korsan. The brand officially launched late last year, offering a handful of lounge styles, ranging from slip-ons to a chukka sneaker, inspired by the classic waffle slipper you’d see in an upscale hotel. Lusso Cloud aims to appeal to design enthusiasts, modeling the shoes alongside iconic sofas like Terrazza by Ubald Klug and Togo by Michel Ducaroy. Not to mention: the brand’s co-signs come from style icons like Whoopi goldberg and Leonardo DiCaprio. A pair of Lusso Cloud slides. Courtesy of Luxury Another new label striking the WFH angle is Out of hours, a loungewear brand created by the husband and wife team of Rebecca Zhou and David McGillivray. Their hit is the Homecoat, a massive five-pound French terry-cotton overcoat hybrid. Aesthetically, it sits somewhere between a kimono-style dress and a sleeping bag, with just enough on a trendy side. The Homecoat in action. Courtesy of off-peak hours As the name suggests, it was designed with the inside in mind. It’s available in artistic and Instagram-friendly colors like “Michelangelo” (a sage green) and “Affogato” (a soft white). Sure, the coat might be a little too casual for a night out (remember that?), But it’s definitely sharp enough to wear down for a walk around the neighborhood. The more established brands have had to adapt to the new standard of customers spending more and more time indoors. Even Fred Segal, the legendary Los Angeles retailer, has just released a whole collection of home loungewear that looks polished enough to wear under a jacket on your next coffee run. Courtesy of Fred Segal Courtesy of Fred Segal It took almost a year to crystallize, but putting together the ultimate WFH look is easier than ever: wear Fred Segal silk pajamas under your Offhours Homecoat and complete the fit with Lusso Cloud slippers. You’re ready for 2021 for now, at least.







