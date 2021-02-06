The fashion industry is changing, so are its leaders





Fashion musical chairs are not only applicable to the high rate of change of creative directors. 2019 also saw a record number of departures and CEO appointments. Given the high turnover rate, a study by the fashion merchandising platform Nextail aims to uncover signs of change in the industry. The motivations for a leadership change can vary widely, depending on company performance, macroeconomic trends, or personal reasons. Nextail finds that new CEOs need to bring the right mix of retail operations, product expertise and analytical skills to the table, in order to successfully lead fashion businesses into the future. His latest research shows that new CEOs bring 81% more analytical knowledge than their predecessors. More than 70 new CEOs joined fashion companies in 2019 In 2019, more than 70 new CEOs joined major fashion companies around the world (+2 billion euros in average turnover). These leadership shifts have occurred across the fashion industry, with a strong presence in ready-to-wear and luxury goods. Former CEOs have held their positions longer than the general average Outgoing CEOs have held their positions for an average of 7.2 years, while the average cross-industry CEO tenure is 5 years and declining, with some former leaders spanning several decades (e.g. Mango, Pinko, etc.), while d ‘others held their posts for less than a year. One of the main reasons for hiring: transformation and growth The number one public reason in 2019 for hiring new talent was to support growth in the form of digital transformation (eg Feelunique, Bally); followed by CEOs who left poached by another company (eg Stella McCartney, Sandro, etc.). This motive may be a company’s reaction to declining margins or to new customer demands. But more importantly, data transfer companies are only taking decisive action and proactively providing new leadership in ongoing digital and innovation strategies to increase their lead over their competitors. Nike’s hiring of former eBay and ServiceNow CEO John Donahoe to focus on digital transformation and D2C strategies is a prime example. Looking at the different verticals, luxury saw the strongest increase in analytical profiles (73.3% in 2019 compared to 40.0% previously). Luxury has taken longer to embrace digital strategies and innovation, but luxury groups such as LVMH and Chalhoub Group have made great strides in promoting innovation. An increase in the number of female CEOs The representation of women as CEOs in 2019 jumped over 75.0% in 2019. Not only do women represent half of the world’s population, they also consume more and influence 70-80% of purchasing decisions. global. In 2019, 31.8% of new CEOs were women, compared to 18.1% of predecessors. Female CEOs have mainly joined the beauty, footwear and back to work categories. In conclusion, Nextail has observed a change in the career paths brought by fashion leaders: a mix of expertise to successfully lead brands towards a digital and data future; is reflected in particular by a substantial increase in analytical history (+ 81% compared to their predecessors). In some cases, this has been achieved by nurturing professionals from the inside out, who not only understand the business from the inside out, but also bring the data-driven capabilities to drive digital transformations. In others, it has forced fashion companies to bring in “outsiders” who bring expertise in areas where they were lacking. For more information, visit www.nextail.co. Image via Pexels

