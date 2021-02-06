



PALM COAST, Fla. The Michigan State Men's Golf Team opened the 2021 season strong on Friday as the Spartans advanced to the Big Ten Match Play Championship semifinals at the Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, Florida. The No.8-seeded Spartans beat Maryland, 3.5-1.5, in the first round, then tied the No.1 seed Northwestern, but won the tiebreaker, the total of holes to come in the final match (7-6). >> GOLF STAT "It was a good start to the season," said MSU head coach Casey lubahn said. "These are two very well played games for us, especially this afternoon with a great win against a really strong Northwestern team." The Spartans defeated No.9 seed Maryland in the first round 3.5-1.5. James piot (5 and 4), Bradley Smithson (3 and 1) and Troy Taylor II (1 above) have all won their matches against the Terripans. Piot was never behind, while Smithson took control on the sixth hole and never looked back. Taylor was tied with Dillon Brown of Maryland on 12 holes before taking the lead. First-year student August Meekhof halved his match against Will Koras. In the afternoon against seeded Northwestern, Piot improved to 2-0 that day by beating David Nyfjall, 5 and 3. Piot lost the first hole, tied the second, won the third and never lagged the rest of the way. Smithson equalized their game, but the Wildcats took the next two (4 and 3; 2 and 1) to take the lead. Meekhof, however, managed to maintain his lead (2 ahead) over Christopher Zhang to equalize the overall score. Michigan State advanced through the first tiebreaker, which was the all-hole lead in the final game, 7-6.

6. “ James piot was pretty bright, ”Lubahn said. It had 14 less than 29 holes. Brad and August were rock solid. It was August’s first day of college golf and he was very mature and very ready. So it was a good start. “ Michigan State faces fifth-seeded Iowa in the semifinals on Saturday at 8 a.m., while Indiana and Wisconsin meet on the other side of the fork. The championship match will take place at 1 p.m.

