Israeli fashion designer and peace activist Ruth Dayan dies at 103





Ruth Dayan, the fashion designer and Israeli peace activist who was married to one of the country’s most revered generals, has died at the age of 103, Israeli media reported on Friday. Dayan founded the Maskit fashion house in 1954, whose designs were inspired by the cultural heritage of Jewish immigrants as well as the Arab community of Israel. She was also an active supporter of peace with the Palestinians and supported charitable causes. The company hired new immigrants and eventually became a major exporter. She has collaborated with Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent and Givenchy, and boasts that one of her coats was worn by Audrey Hepburn. Ruth was the first wife of Moshe Dayan, the one-eyed commander who led the forces during Israel’s 1948 War of Independence and served as Minister of Defense during the 1967 war, when she quickly defeated her neighbors Arabs. They were married from 1935 until their divorce in 1971 and had three children together. Much ceremonial Israeli President Reuven Rivlin mourned Dayan’s passing. She was an exceptional woman and a role model for entrepreneurs, who had an unbounded love for this place and its people, whoever they were, ”he said in a statement. Dayan maintained a 40-year friendship with Raymonda Tawil, a Palestinian journalist and the mother-in-law of iconic Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. Their relationship is the subject of a 2015 book by historian Anthony David. She was also a member of the public council of B’Tselem, an Israeli group that documents human rights violations in the territories seized by Israel in 1967. She resolutely opposed the occupation and even against a broad consensus, and an overwhelming silence bravely made her voice heard, B’Tselem tweeted. May his memory be a blessing. Dayan was born in 1917 in the coastal city of Haifa, when what is now Israel was part of the crumbling Ottoman Empire. She is survived by her daughter, author and former MP Yael Dayan, and her grandchildren. She survived her two other children, actor and director Assi Dayan, who died in 2014, and sculptor Udi Dayan, who died in 2017. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.







