Takeaway Demon drops three dress sizes and saves 2000 by crafting healthy scythes

A Chinese foodie who realized she needed to lose weight as she struggled to walk around ditched her weekend parties and traded them for fakes.

Tanya Friel, 27, of Redditch, ditched three dress sizes and retraced her incredible weight loss journey on Instagram with healthy versions of faves to go.

She joined Slimming World and said she needs to lose weight when physically unable to go for a walk at night due to her ill health.

The investigator-in-training, who also suffers from a debilitating health condition, said: I just decided that I need to lose weight, put a little more ease on my joints. I had gained weight for lack of mobility.

I have ankylosing spondylitis, a condition that affects my joints, and psoriatic arthritis.

It affects my eyes too. Inflammation in the body that can target anything. If I eat the wrong food it can burst.

I had eaten take out for as long as I could remember but stopped.





I was focused on losing weight. The pain levels started to drop and I almost figured out what I was supposed to do to feel better. “

How to make fakes

Tanya set to work on healthier versions of the dishes she loved. Still to be enjoyed on weekends, a treat with less guilt and impact on your health and weight.

“Chinese would be my take-out choice,” she said.

I like everything! Chow Mein or curry, or a dish of salt and chili. I love vegetables. But a lot of Chinese takeout foods contain trans fats.

“I think people think that because there are vegetables in Chinese food, it is the healthy option. But this is not the case.

Much of it contains MSG (monosodium glutamate, a flavor enhancer). I think that’s what makes it addicting.

With a take out I think it’s just the treat if it’s the weekend. When you want a pleasant night’s sleep with a takeaway and a glass of wine. Something to look forward to. Especially now!





She said: I got ideas from Instagram. Anything fried or any butter they come in, when I make mine, I do it in the oven and use a low fat spray.

I started sharing the recipes on Instagram and at first people who know me liked them.

Things like chili chicken, I would coat them with herbs and spices, but on the go, they would also be completely coated in batter.

What makes dishes enjoyable is garnishing them with sesame seeds or spring onions.





I lost weight and dropped three dress sizes from 18 to 12.

His other key tip is to cut bread.

I try to avoid it at all costs! she says. I make fajitas with spinach and egg wraps with a light spray instead.

An added bonus to the health benefits are the Wealth Benefits with Tanya who is said to have saved around 2000 in the process.

Tanyas’ Secret Journey on Instagram

Tanyas’ first Instagram post was not a Chinese meal but a cooked breakfast on September 22, 2019, a healthy version with poached eggs, tomatoes, beans and low-fat bacon medallions.

She’s built a following with her Chinese meal tips and tricks and regular posts about her weight loss progress.

With Instagram Reels, the Irish woman from Donegal has created short 15-second videos showing how her recipes are put together.

But initially, Tanya kept her Instagram identity a secret. The Brockhill resident said: When I started my journey, I hid who I was.

It was just a way I needed to document myself losing weight, doing it for a year.

Around September of last year, I put pictures of myself there.



In addition to Chinese meals and breakfasts, Tanya released Tex-Mex dishes like chilli-loaded fries and chicken fajitas, Indian dishes like chicken and shrimp curry, Italian dishes like pizzas. low carb, turkey lasagna and chicken and bacon carbonara, and burgers in a bowl. , but not a bun like a Big Mac.

And low-fat desserts too – like healthy trifles with sugar-free jelly, Greek yogurt, low-fat squirty cream – and a Lindt Chocolate Mini Bunny.





Although his healthy food created the following, his most beloved post is of an Aero Mint Cheesecake with over 30,000 people looking at him and giving him 550 likes, but it was Christmas!

Tanya inspired her mom and sister to try healthy recipes and they have their own WhatsApp group to encourage each other. Her partner Paul also lost weight. And many others on her Instagram page here.

The journey continues

And Tanya is still traveling. She said she would like to lose more weight and a different dress size. But his journey has already brought health benefits.

She said: I’m still a stone’s throw from where I want to be. Before Christmas, I lost two and a half stones, but I put some!

I have a real takeout every now and then.

She also exercises, running 5 km in 2020 and jumping, at a time when she could not walk a year earlier.

She said: I could never go back for not eating healthy. My pain levels have dropped significantly. I couldn’t lift a suitcase from a hanging locker on an airplane. I can do more things.

Before my diagnosis, I thought this pain was going to be such a big burden. Now I have a completely different perspective.

At the moment, I have no limits!