Not a type of me | News, Sports, Jobs

SALEM – Gary Moffett is not a “I” or “I” kind of guy.

The 84-year-old former retailer recently retired after more than 36 years at the Salem Civil Service Commission, both as a board member and clerk / secretary, helping almost every member current city security forces.

That’s a lot of responsibility for a three-member board of directors, but for Moffett, it was just another way of serving the community that became his home as a youth, helping the community where he and his Wilma’s wife raised their family and ran their businesses and where they still reside.

Living a quiet life dedicated to service and volunteering – that’s the kind of guy Moffet is.

“Get involved in your community,” Moffett offered advice to young people.

He said having volunteers, people to help where it’s needed and people to serve, is important for a city.

Moffett came to Salem with his family in 1949 when his father bought a men’s clothing store known as the Squire Shop. The name changed to Moffett-Hone Men’s Wear in 1951, then Moffett’s Men’s Wear in 1959. Through a franchise relationship with Bond Stores, he stated “We were famous for the two-pants suits.”

A 1954 graduate from Salem High School, Moffett attended Kent State University and the Philadelphia College of Textiles & Science Institute. Over the years, he has honed the retail business by attending seminars on retail management, corporate planning and banking, retail IT management, and donations and grants.

He bought the full stake in Moffett’s Men’s Wear in 1976. Located at 360 E. State St. for 52 years, in 2001 it moved to 396 E. State St. and eventually closed.

At one point, Moffett and his wife operated three retail outlets in downtown Salem, along with the men’s store, a family-run shoe store called The Shoe Tree, and a women’s store called Meg’s Little Shoppe.

“We had good employees who wanted to keep the city center alive”, he said.

The downtown area was a busy place, with shoppers walking along State Street from store to store on Friday nights, or to watch a movie or grab a bite to eat. People also came downtown on evenings from the banks. Merchants even sold tickets for an A-frame house as a fundraiser and to bring people downtown. Today is another time, but he commented on the current downtown group, saying “They are working very hard to try to keep the downtown area viable.”

Moffett was chairman of the Downtown Retail Group, a member of the Salem Community Improvement Project which led the revitalization of the downtown area, the Salem Urban Redevelopment Commission securing grants for projects and member of the council of the industrial commission of the region of Salem.

He was chosen as Small Business Retailer of the Year in 2000 and has served on numerous other boards, First Night Salem, Council of Camp Fire Girls and American Red Cross Board.

After his store closed, he continued to work helping set up the interior of the new Walmart before it opened and then working at the Stark Memorial.

He loved helping customers and learned what they like and what they don’t like. The men’s store had a lot of competition in the early years, so customer service was key.

He said he found his job at the Salem Civil Service Commission both interesting and stimulating. Council members and the Clerk / Secretary occupy paid positions, with the Council meeting once a month. The board oversees testing for positions in the police and fire departments, both the eligibility tests for new officers and firefighters, and the promotion tests. The board also arranges medical and psychological examinations for applicants who pass the written test and the agility test and who are being considered for employment. The board also hears disciplinary appeals.

All of the full-time police and firefighters from the chief downstairs have gone through the testing process.

Moffett’s daughter, Marcilee Crowell, recently took over as Clerk / Secretary, a position held by the board. He was first appointed to the Board of Directors in 1984 and at one point served as Chairman, a position now held by Gary Dean. The vice-president is Michael Eckstein. Joe Cappuzzello was a member of the board of directors, but later became director of municipal services and security. Moffett therefore stayed two more months to take his place. Now Don Yeasted has been appointed to replace Moffett.

He said he would always help if they needed him, but now he only serves on the board of directors of the Salem Community Foundation and as treasurer of the executive board. Her daughter, Melissa Costa, is a grant coordinator for the SCF. He also has a son, Gregory Moffett. His grandchildren include Ryan and Lauren Crowell, Nicholas Costa, Hailey Moffett and Hannah Moffett.

In his spare time for fun, Moffett tinkered with model remote-controlled airplanes, joking that he “Built them from the ground up, stole them and smashed them.”

He even built a helicopter once and still has a few model planes to work on.

“I’ll stay busy” he said.