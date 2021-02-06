How Erin and Sara Foster first entered the fashion world during Covid-19 with a new brand

Erin and Sara Foster Favorite girl



Erin and Sara Foster are well known for their presence in the entertainment world as comedians and writers, in addition to their investments and involvement in companies such as Bumble and Mirror. But now they have entered a new area of ​​business. The duo have created their own fashion collection.

In December, the Foster sisters launched Favorite girl which focuses on clothing for the girl on the go, according to Sara.

The idea arose out of our desire to create a fashion line made up of whatever we wish we had in our closet, or pieces we wish we could adjust to be better, says Erin, stressing that their goal is quality.

They launched Favorite Daughter with the basics first: a cashmere cardigan bodysuit, a cashmere cable sweater, cashmere turtlenecks, a blazer and the 2020 fashion basic, a trend that continued in the hoodies of the new Year.

For spring, we’ll get into the denim and dress game, says Sara. We are involved in all micro-decisions and refuse to post anything that isn’t right for you and that we wouldn’t wear.

Their younger sister, Jordan Foster, is also involved in the creative direction and styling of their collection.

To launch the line, the Fosters created a joint venture partnership with Centric brands, which is the parent of an array of fashion brands including Herv Lger, Joes Jeans and Hudson Jeans, among others.

Centric connected with Erin and Sara after releasing a Favorite Daughter t-shirt thanks to a collaboration with Suburban Riot.

Suburban Riot, which manufactures and sells t-shirts, as well as other clothing, and is now known for the Favorite Daughter t-shirt with the famous Kale Beyonc top in it. 7/11 video clip.

In 2018, Suburban Riot approached us to do a collaboration putting our fun legends on t-shirts and sweatshirts, Sara says. Favorite Daughter was the name of a business that my sisters and I founded 13 years ago and I’ve never done anything. We thought it would be cute to add it to the collaboration.

It was a success, which prompted Centrics to partner with Sara and Erin on a collection.

Coincidentally, creating a clothing line was something Erin and Sara had envisioned before Centric reached out.

We had always talked about the idea, but were too intimidated by the time and dedication it took to start a clothing line from scratch, says Erin. Being able to partner with Centric who has so much experience was the missing piece for us that made the difference.

Now they’re in what Sara calls fashion brand builder boot camp throws.

They are always learning who they are as a brand, Erin says, noting that it may take some trial and error to find that identity and its audience.

We’re coming to school as a new kid who would love to make friends, says Sara. We know we don’t have any experience in the fashion industry other than our few collaborations and we know we can piss off a few people considering this. We want to learn, we want to be mindful and mission oriented.

They also want to give back, Sara explains, adding that they want to showcase and advocate for other women on the Favorite Daughter site. We want to offer exciting collaborations and we want to see people we admire in clothes.

They hope the industry welcomes them with an open mind, Erin says.

But they don’t just focus on the industry. They also want their customers to be happy with their purchases. Thus, they ensure that the quality of the clothes is optimal and do their best to take into account the needs and desires of the different customers.

And along the way, they give way to pleasure. We don’t take ourselves too seriously and hope to have the opportunity to grow up slowly and intelligently, Erin says.