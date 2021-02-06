It was not the Penn States’ offensive night against Maryland.

The team shot just 31 percent from the field on Friday in their clash with the Terrapins with leading scorer Myreon Jones scoring two points of 1 of 9.

But while the shots just didn’t fall for Jim Ferrys’ side, she found a way to lock in defensively when it mattered most.

The Nittany Lions didn’t allow a Maryland bucket in the 7:32 final of their 55-50 win and hit a different speed during that time, which saw them clinch a critical victory in the Big Ten.

We just saw how locked up, [our guys] were, said Ferry. Communication was excellent, it was at such a high level, even in small groups and downtime. But even the way Jamari [Wheeler] was guiding and talking to people, I thought we were just locked up.

Wheeler has been a crucial part of the Penn States’ defensive formula for the past several years.

Tonight he showed why he’s one of the most feared defending defenders in the conference by forcing a slew of turnovers, including two interceptions that resulted in opportunities on the other end.

Wheeler not only enjoys a hard-fought game, but he thrives on it, as chaos is one of the foundational pieces of the game Live Oak, Florida for the natives.

My style of play is very physical up and down there, Wheeler said. We could have pushed the venue a bit better but that’s what we like to do, set the tempo and pick up the pace.

While Wheeler put in one of the most complete performances of his season on Friday night, John Harrar continued his impressive streak of games and was the definition of a glue guy for the Nittany Lions.

He was part of that formidable defensive run at the end of the game where Penn State would force Mark Turgeons’ side to miss their last 10 shots of the night.

While Harrar is proud of what he and his teammates were able to accomplish on the pitch in the five-point victory, he believes that defensive performance came from training where the Nittany Lions rediscovered their boast at that end of the ground.

Our practice continued. We worked hard yesterday during practice, and it shows, Harrar said. It recovered our defensive advantage. I think defense and rebound is a will. Offense will come naturally, you can score, you can hit three, but with defense and rebound it has to be a state of mind.

Part of that defensive mindset has to be discipline for the Nittany Lions at this point in the season.

In some of its losses earlier this year, Penn State was too often in trouble, sending teams to the charity band while its own key contributors would be forced to watch.

Tonight, the blue-and-white found a way to keep their stifling defense going while not saving Maryland by fouling up some guys who have had tough shooting nights for the opposition.

It feels like this group is starting to understand the importance of controlled aggression on defense, and that winning the free throw battle is a vital stat in the game.

Ferry has spoken about how much it hurt his team before, but now he’s encouraged by how Penn State takes their discipline as seriously as ever.

It means everything. We are now talking about doing it, Ferry said. When we beat you from the foul line and limit our fouls, we gave ourselves a chance to win. I think it’s a philosophy I’ve always had and I think our group right now really understands it and sees it. When you see it working I think you keep going and the guys have really done a great job with it.

It wasn’t always pretty, but Penn State found a way to scratch Friday night.