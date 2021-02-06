‘Bridgerton’ costumes inspire fans of historic outfits





It’s a world of corsets, stays and shirts. Weskits, bum rolls, panties and baskets. For actors, wearing period costumes has long meant stepping into the past: lacing soft, modern flesh in antique shapes and learning to use the toilet without taking off multiple layers. Bridgerton, Shonda Rhimess, racial Netflix series set in 1813 in England, suddenly aroused a new interest in Regency fashions. But a global community of enthusiasts have been designing, making and wearing clothing from the 19th century and before for many years. Long a private obsession fueled by films like The Leopard and Pride and Prejudice, social media has widened the conversation, with fans of all ages and backgrounds around the world now exchanging notes on how best to cut a sleeve. or adjust a straw bonnet. Before the pandemic, they gathered in Los Angeles to Costume College, an annual conference, at the Venice Carnival and at the Ftes Galantes in Versailles. Some lucky Europeans, like Filippa Trozelli, find themselves invited to wear their historic clothes at private parties at former local estates.

Ms. Trozelli, known on Instagram as @comtesse_comtesse, is a 29-year-old antique jewelry appraiser in Stockholm whose family home is filled with ancestral portraits. At age 25, after graduating with a degree in art history and cultural studies, she was hit by a car and spent 18 months recovering. With too many empty hours, she started watching YouTube tutorials on how to make historic clothing, order pattern books, and information.

As she gained skill, she took a period dance class and began attending monthly parties with others in costume. You can’t really understand the story until you wear it, she says. You get a whole different understanding.

Ms Trozelli is a big admirer of obsessive comrades Merja Palkivaara, a 38-year-old auto mechanic in Sipoo, Finland, whose meticulous creations have earned him 51,000 followers. She is the best! She amazes me! This woman is a genius! said Luca Costigliolo, 43, who lives in Genoa and designs, wears and teaches historical costumes at the Historical dress school in London. Ms. Palkivaara started making period clothing 15 years ago, inspired by a red satin dress from the movie Moulin Rouge. All the tailoring is off the charts for me, she says. I grew up doing motorsports and repairing cars, but I was fascinated by corsets and lingerie and collected them. I love all kinds of feminine clothes so it was fun to find a way to put them into action. Today, she makes 20 to 30 period garments and even makes her own historically authentic boots.

Ms. Palkivaara congratulates Mr. Costigliolo as one of my personal heroes for his understanding of period silhouettes; Experts agree that the most lavish styles are ruined by modern underwear, not corsets and whales that create historically correct body shapes. Mr. Costigliolo started making and wearing corsets at the age of 11, and wore them to the art school in Genoa under his Levis at the age of 16. I was obsessed with Scarlett OHara and her 17 inch height, he says. I had an obsession with Anna Karenina. With a supportive family living in a fancy port town that embraces eccentricity, he began to wear more and more period clothing in public, such as a re-creation of Scarlett OHaras’ mourning dress on the train to Venice. for the carnival. The internet made his first obsession easier to share. Today you can explain things more intimately, he says. I did it a bit too early. Everyone has a different reason for appreciating the historical costume, Mr. Costigliolo said. For me, I needed something to give me strength, he said, to become gay. For women, it can be a body that just doesn’t look good in modern clothes, or you are in love with a style and its purely aesthetic. It is also a mental journey, where we understand an era. It adds a bit of poetry to your life.

Many men who wear period clothing do so to enjoy reenactments and group activities, whether it’s the American Civil War or You sleep times in Britain. Mitchell kramer, 52, an actor who lives in a 200-year-old house in Philadelphia, transformed into Benjamin Franklin for 15 years, whether at a conference or publicly reading the Declaration of Independence at Valley Forge. His learning curve was endless, he says. I just read everything there was to read, even studying an original costume Franklin was wearing. But wearing uncomfortable panties and buckle shoes is a job for Mr. Kramer, not a game. I don’t put on the costume if I haven’t paid for it, he says. Some who want to learn the crucial sewing and construction skills for such activities come to the eight-year-old School of Historical Dress in London, where they can take short, small-group classes led by its principal, Jenny. Tiramani, 2013 Tony Laureate and former Director of Theatrical Design at the Shakespeares Globe Theater. Sales of its pattern books have tripled since the pandemic, she said.

Hilary Specht Coffey, who worked at Vintage corsets in Seattle for 22 years (and bought the company in 2012), said business has exploded since Bridgerton’s exit, with customers choosing its $ 100 kits over its corsets, which start at $ 200 and can cost thousands. She also sells the basics: an ass roll for $ 56, a pocket hoop satchel for $ 368, and a drum farthingale for $ 434. Pandemic isolation, the grim toll of widespread infections and death and months spent lounging in sweatpants may make slipping into the distant past even more appealing via a French dress, wrapped in 10 yards of silk . It’s completely transporting, Ms. Coffey said. You take a character. You become something different, better. The harsh reality of everyday life wears off. Once dressed, you find your manners. There is a strong desire to have high experiences, said Carolyn Anne Dowdell, 43, costume historian in Kingston, Ontario. I want to wear beautiful dresses! Elegance aside, many lovers of historical clothing are confused that many of them are white, feminine, and seemingly wealthy. It’s something I’ve been talking about for years that’s uncomfortable, Ms. Palkivaara said. I have never been someone who defends traditional values. I hate to think this will look like an elite white group. I hope Bridgerton will make this more accessible.

The community is very white and has been. It’s a thorny issue the community grapples with, with more calls for diversity, Ms. Dowdell said.

That’s a real problem, said Taylor Shelby, 38, a reproduction jewelry maker in Washington, DC, who also makes and wears period clothing. There is nastiness in showing the early richness and fetishization of America. We want more people of color to join in just for the fun of it. There is much more we can do. For Panni Malekzadeh, 35, artist and Iranian-American living in Angels, wearing elaborate European clothes at the start is a political statement. Why can’t I wear these big, beautiful dresses that white Europeans are allowed to wear? she says. I often feel excluded. I’m the only brunette girl at a party. Dressing in rustling silk and delicate lace also eludes the narrowly constrained reality of 18th and 19th century life, when wealthier women played the piano, embroidered and waited to get married with little freedom of action. The past is fun, Ms. Dowdell said, but we wouldn’t want to live in it.







