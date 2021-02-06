Fashion
Sabyasachi: fashion crouching tiger, hidden dragon
The number is obtained after the EBIDTA valuation which calculates 25 to 30 times the multiples of the profit before taxes and interest. It also means that the Sabyasachi brand achieved a turnover of Rs 270-275 crore in the last fiscal year.
The deal is everything the fashion and retail world has been talking about since it was announced last week. Why sell a controlling stake? or He must have cash flow problems are common comments. But the big turnover should be enough to put an end to all these theories.
So why exactly did Sabyasachi sell?
For more than 20 years, the designer has meticulously built not only a business, but a sort of empire. His philosophy has always been the brand rather than the designer, and us against me. Two years ago it announced it was open to investors, which is honestly every entrepreneur’s dream. This is where the majority stake question answers. This is Sabyasachis’ succession plan.
The creator has until now owned 97% of his business, his father owning 3%. He must obviously have found a partner in ABFRL who shares his vision of keeping the brand’s DNA alive long after the creator has not been. A majority stake ensures that this is a lasting commitment, in which Sabya prefers to choose the next owner rather than leaving it to chance. Someone he had no control over could undo what he had built over the past two decades.
A good indicator of the proportionate nature of this deal has been overlooked by the pink papers. Sabyasachi had Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co on this advisory team, while ABFRL had KPMG, Transaction Square LLP and Khaitan & Co on its side. They are the biggest dads in the M&A arena and mean evenly matched partners.
Sabyasachi, a shrewd businessman, kept control of all creative rights. He’s been a one-man show, the design, marketing, policy-making and back-end management have been done by him so far. Now the commercial part of the business has a new owner.
ABFRL is a solid company in the clothing industry. Their cash cows are Louis Philippe and Van Heusen (both are valued at over Rs 1,400 crore each). They recently invested in Jaypore (Rs 110 crore) and Nikhil & Shantanu (Rs 60 crore). The acquisition of Sabyasachi gives them a bouquet of brands of value, prestige and luxury.
The business is not mine, Sabyasachi often told me in private conversations. It belongs to the country. Maybe that was on his mind when he removed his own photo from his Instagram handles and replaced them with the tiger motif, his signature. His social networks offer many clues. Mostly about his us rather than my philosophy. But his collaborations also reveal his plans for expansion. If I may take a guess, Sabyasachis’ expansion plans will not focus on mass manufacturing of his clothing (he is happy to support a parallel economy of copiers) but will diversify horizontally. It will be his jewelry, makeup and accessories business that will gain a massive boost. Fashion, especially high-end tailoring, can easily be supported by him. It is the front-loading inventories, like the accessories, that require a much larger frame, because their number is multiple and the risks much higher.
ABFRL is receiving a deluxe upgrade, but there is a possibility that Sabyasachi will receive a global upgrade. He just announced on Friday that he would showcase clothes in a Bergdorf Goodman pop-up, sandwiched between Dior and Chanel stores, as part of New York Fashion Week. It will sell Indian clothing including the saree as the Indian consumer base grows in the United States. (In fact, he even insisted on working with H&M to make sarees.) If he succeeds in introducing Indian luxury clothing to the Indian or Indian fanatic, it could be a game-changer for Indian brands in the trade. international retail. Foreign companies have always wanted a slice of the Indian wedding cake. Indians are not a credit economy but a savings economy and therefore have immense purchasing power.
His collaborations with Asian Paints, Taj Hotels, and Pottery Barn suggest he might even venture into the home and hospitality. In business terms, Sabyasachi has given its investor enough range and assortment to deserve scalable ROIs.
The Aditya Birla group has not had much success in the e-commerce space. They had launched ABOF (Aditya Birla Online Fashion) a few years ago but withdrew very quickly. Others like Ajio and Tata Cliq only gained ground last year. Sabyasachi is all the more attractive as he is the emperor of the Indian boutique, his flagship stores are almost tourist destinations. People come in just to marvel at the scenery and smell the fresh roses, even if they’re not there to shop.
It can be said that if the Aditya Birla group brought the money, Sabyasachi brought the eyeballs.
Namrata Zakaria believes there is more to fashion than it looks
([email protected])
(Disclaimer: the opinions expressed here are those of the author)
