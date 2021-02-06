Royal Mail accused of issuing “ disguised ” masks to posties

A Royal Mail employee wears gloves as he holds parcels and signature handheld when delivering to London. (AP)

The Royal Mail has been accused of putting the lives of posties in danger after issuing them with ‘disguised’ masks.

The black knitted cotton PPE has the words Royal Mail Group sewn onto the front.

However, Chinese manufacturer Dongguan City Dan Dan Garments had a label printed on each one saying: fashion, dress and party.

Labor adviser Sharon Taylor, who represents Malvern Link in Worcestershire, was alerted to the masks by a resident who works for the post office.

Taylor said Royal Mail told him the wording of the disguises on the label was a “matter of interpretation”.

She said: “I was horrified to find that our local posties last week received protective masks made in China and designed only for ‘disguise’.

A Royal Mail delivery man in Ashford, Kent, during England’s third national lockout to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“They even had the audacity to put the Royal Mail name on the front. It is an insult by management to the front-line postal workers who are putting their lives in danger.

“They [Royal Mail] came back to us and said they were fine. As far as I’m concerned, it is highly questionable to have written on it.

“If they think they’re okay and say it’s just a matter of interpreting what’s actually been written on it.”

“When I first saw them I thought it was pretty awful, they are front line workers.

“I don’t want to blame anyone, I just want to make sure the people on the front lines are safe.

“They are fighting this disease pretty hard and people have to go on without this worry.

“It would be almost better to have no masks at all than inadequate masks.

“As it gives people a false sense of security if they don’t have a proper face mask.”

A statement on the Royal Mail website states: ‘Royal Mail’s number one priority is to ensure the safety of our employees and customers.

“We have already committed around 40 million euros for the purchase of equipment such as hand sanitizers, disposable gloves and other protective measures.”

“We do everything we can to protect our employees and customers while remaining open for business and offering delivery services across the UK.

A Royal Mail postal worker prepares to deliver mail to his van in London. (Images SOPA / Sipa USA)

“We have taken a number of steps and provided preventative advice to our colleagues.

“This includes promoting regular hand washing with soap and water, providing hand sanitizer, disposable gloves and face covers – available to those who need them.”

Royal Mail has defended the masks, saying they follow safety rules.

A spokesperson said: “The health and safety of our staff is our number one priority. The reusable face coverings that we have issued comply with current safety regulations.

“Royal Mail has gone through a rigorous selection process to identify the most suitable reusable face coverings for our employees.

“Each supplier’s samples were carefully assessed against relevant product safety requirements related to the use of face masks in the workplace during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The selected reusable face coverings have passed a number of tests to ensure the best quality and effectiveness.

“Colleagues can also choose to wear a disposable face cover, available on request.”

