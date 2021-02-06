Depop & Black in Fashion Council offering a virtual fashion course





The theme for this Black History Month in the United States is access, so Depop and the Black in Fashion Council have teamed up to celebrate black entrepreneurs by providing a new generation of creatives with access to leaders in the world. black industry. Through a series of discussions and conversations that begin February 16, they open up the virtual classroom to look back and celebrate the impact of black cultures on fashion and to empower emerging talent. , but pandemichas have shown us that virtual learning is one of the best ways to improve your skills on your own and get your foot in the door. This program is an opportunity to learn tips and tricks from some of the best stylists, writers, designers and consultants in the industry. In the world of classroom zooming, this is quite comparable to how we currently digest our education in various mediums, says the co-founder of BIFC.Sandrine Charleson the program. It will be a fun way to tap into our board members and friends across the company by putting faces to the names working behind the scenes on change. The program features business talks with designer Victor Glemaud and consultants Chrissy Rutherford and Janell Hickman-Kirby; an In Conversation With series on the future of fashion between Lindsay Peoples Wagner and designer LaQuan Smith, co-founder of BIFC (and soon to be editor-in-chief of Cut); and a discussion between costume designer and artistic director June Ambrose and designer Anifa Mvuemba on iconic moments in the history of fashion led by black designers. Wagner and Sandrine Charles, a public relations expert, founded the Black in Fashion Council (BIFC) in June 2020 to defend and ensure the advancement of blacks in fashion. The board helps hold these companies accountable for internal changes regarding diversity and inclusion. BIFC andDepop’s virtual programming for Black History Month comes as the resale platform searches for ways to give back to its black sellers and customers, as more black creatives share their experiences of prejudice and abuse in the fashion industry, Depop has doubled its commitment to providing a more fulfilling, heartwarming and inviting experience for the black community on the platform and in the workplace. On the back of our commitments to equalize entry into the fashion world for our black community of Depop, we wanted to focus our efforts for Black History Month on creating a space for both dialogue and action through the theme of access, says Chinny Okolidoh, Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Depop. Head toward Depop YouTube channel December 16 to learn from industry leaders about some of the platform’s most successful black-owned businesses, including top sellers like@beingaugust,@enithingiwant, and@shauniescloset.







