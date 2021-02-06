The return of the Bebos, the slide of the Big Oils and the fashion for red tape





Image of the week: Out of style Populated only by the fragments of decommissioned mannequins, a deserted Topshop in London is pictured through the window in a grim illustration of retail problems. Now the UK fashion and textile industry, of which Topshop was once a big supporter, is now wrapped up in the paperwork of Brexit and travel restrictions. This week, models Twiggy and Yasmin Le Bon were among those who put their names on a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanding urgent action to save him. Katharine Hamnett, best known for designing t-shirts with slogans such as Choose Life and Worldwide Nuclear Ban Now, called for a radical overhaul of customs arrangements, including VAT on all goods shipped to the EU from here the end of February, otherwise the British brands will die. Fortunately, the T-shirt version of this is simply Fashion Hates Brexit. By the numbers: Bebo back 8 From the years leading up to social media site Bebo, the blog name was often active, although its cultural moment died long before. $ 850 million Amount that AOL paid for the site in 2008. Married founders Michael Birch and Xochi Birch then bought it out for $ 1 million and turned it into an esports streaming service, before selling the company ( at Amazon’s Twitch subsidiary) for $ 25 million. But they kept the rights to the brand. 40 million The users that Bebo, which was unusually popular in Ireland for some reason, had in its heyday. The founders now say that a new Bebo (with new user accounts) will return this month and that Donald Trump is already banned. Getting to Know: Andy Jassy Andy Jassy (53) is the cloud manager, the boss of the Amazon Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud company that Jeff Bezos hired to take over the entire shebang, so Bezos could spend more time with his spaceships. Jassy is a longtime sidekick of the founder of Amazon, as the Wall Street Journal reports. He joined the company in 1997, three years after its inception and just Monday after completing his last exam at Harvard Business School. Married with two children, he co-owns the new Seattle Kraken ice hockey franchise and confidently describes himself on his Twitter bio as an experienced buffalo wing eater. Inside Amazon, Jassy is said to have organized meetings called the Chop. Amazonians who attended say the experience has the potential to be as painful as the name suggests. The list: smaller oil It’s time to start panicking about buying small violins: Big Oil has also suffered from this pandemic. So what are its top investors saying to investors? 1. Exxon Mobil. The oil major this week reported its first annual loss in 40 years. Oh, and there was an asset write-down of $ 19 billion. 2. BP. The collapse in demand resulted in BP’s first annual loss in a decade. Warmer-than-expected weather in the United States and colder conditions in Asia also hurt its trading performance on natural gas. 3. Chevron. It’s been a year like no other, said 2020 general manager Mike Wirth and he didn’t mean it in a good way, obviously. 4. Royal Dutch Shell. It reduced its dividend to shareholders in 2020 for the first time since World War II. 5. Total. The annual profits of the French energy giants are not expected until next week, but the signs are that it has not escaped the big slash-and-burn.

