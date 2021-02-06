Bella Hadid Presents Ultra Chic Display For Givenchy’s Spring / Summer 2021 Global Campaign

Bella Hadid presents ultra chic display for Givenchy global campaign showcasing the haute couture brand’s Spring / Summer 2021 collection
By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com
Posted: | Updated:
Mark M. Williams was appointed Creative Director of Givenchy Women’s and Men’s Collections in June 2020.
Supermodel Bella Hadid is among high profile artists ‘invited to put their own stamp on key pieces’ inits first global advertising campaign with the French luxury fashion and perfume house.
And on Friday, the queen of the podiums marked the milestone inby posting a series of photos of herself wearing outfits from the Spring / Summer 2021 campaign.
Promo Fashion: Bella Hadid, 24, Scored Matthew M. Williams’ First Global Givenchy Campaign by Posting a Series of High Fashion Photos on Instagram
“ @Givenchy, @matthewmwilliams first global campaign photographed by @hejishin, ” she began in the caption, winking at those behind the photoshoot.
‘Styled by Miss @lottavolkova, makeup by @ aarondemey1, hairstyle by @akkishirakawa.’
Hadid, 24, struck a provocative pose in one picture as she sat down with her legs spread in an ultra-chic pink outfit consisting of tailored pants, a top and a sheer jacket.
Chic: the top model gave more than a hint of her cleavage in a black haute couture suit
Start: The photos are part of the global campaign which is the first since Mark M. Williams was appointed Creative Director of Givenchy Women’s and Men’s Collections in June 2020
Hadid also gave more than a hint of her cleavage in a trendy black suit that included a plunging shirtless blazer.
In another photo, she was dressed in white patterned jeans with a matching animal print shirt.
For yet another image, fellow model Gigi Hadid’s sister knelt in a brown jumpsuit with an open back and a matching opening on each elbow.
Givenchy: Hadid also struck a pose in white patterned jeans with a matching animal print shirt
Unique: Model Gigi Hadid’s sister knelt in an elegant brown jumpsuit with an open back and matching opening on each elbow
Earlier on Friday, the model showed off her cheeky side by sharing a photo of herself puckering her lips and adding images of butterflies to her face with a popular phone app.
Some of the other high profile faces used for the new Givenchy campaign include Kendall Jenner, Anok Yai, Liam Powers and Playboi Carti.
Hadid had just returned to the United States last week after hitting the trail asas part of Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.
Queen of the catwalks: Hadid had just returned to the United States last week after walking the catwalks as part of Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris
Publicity
Share or comment on this article:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos