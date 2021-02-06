Bella Hadid Presents Ultra Chic Display For Givenchy’s Spring / Summer 2021 Global Campaign

Mark M. Williams was appointed Creative Director of Givenchy Women’s and Men’s Collections in June 2020.

Supermodel Bella Hadid is among high profile artists ‘invited to put their own stamp on key pieces’ inits first global advertising campaign with the French luxury fashion and perfume house.

And on Friday, the queen of the podiums marked the milestone inby posting a series of photos of herself wearing outfits from the Spring / Summer 2021 campaign.

“ @Givenchy, @matthewmwilliams first global campaign photographed by @hejishin, ” she began in the caption, winking at those behind the photoshoot.

‘Styled by Miss @lottavolkova, makeup by @ aarondemey1, hairstyle by @akkishirakawa.’

Hadid, 24, struck a provocative pose in one picture as she sat down with her legs spread in an ultra-chic pink outfit consisting of tailored pants, a top and a sheer jacket.

Hadid also gave more than a hint of her cleavage in a trendy black suit that included a plunging shirtless blazer.

In another photo, she was dressed in white patterned jeans with a matching animal print shirt.

For yet another image, fellow model Gigi Hadid’s sister knelt in a brown jumpsuit with an open back and a matching opening on each elbow.

Earlier on Friday, the model showed off her cheeky side by sharing a photo of herself puckering her lips and adding images of butterflies to her face with a popular phone app.

Some of the other high profile faces used for the new Givenchy campaign include Kendall Jenner, Anok Yai, Liam Powers and Playboi Carti.

Hadid had just returned to the United States last week after hitting the trail asas part of Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.