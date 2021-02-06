Lithuanian love for thrift store

Lithuanians have come to love second-hand fashion. What can we do to encourage skeptics in emerging Europe that style doesn’t always have to be new?

Sustainability in the fashion industry has long been recognized as a key driver in creating a circular economy, reducing waste, and solving the problem of resource scarcity. Emerging Europe is no exception, and concern about the effects of shopping habits on the environment has led to an explosion in the number of sustainable fashion brands from the region.

And yet, while these brands present a less environmentally damaging option to fast fashion, another, much more accessible alternative is to simply buy second-hand clothes and goods.

Here, an emerging European country is once again leading the way, according to a new study from Save On Energy UK, which suggests Lithuanian shoppers are among the most eager in Europe to get their hands on thrift stores.

The growing popularity of online resale platforms such as Depop, StockX and Vinted indicates that one of the biggest trends of 2020 is vintage fashion and thrift. With such trends continuing to follow us until 2021, we were interested in finding out which European cities are home to the most economical buyers, says Amelie Gregory Save On Energys. Emerging europe.

We were surprised to find that the second-ranked city is the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, which also achieved the highest score [second-hand] clothes and shoes online.

The Vinted effect

For those of us who have been following the region for quite some time, Lithuanian love for thrifty fashion is not so surprising. Not only is Lithuania one of the first emerging European countries to create a number of its own sustainable fashion brands, it is also the birthplace of Vinted – one of the trendy second-hand clothing websites and apps that inspired the Save On Energy study.

Vinted is in fact one of the most successful Lithuanian start-ups and has now grown into one of the best-known and most trusted apps for second-hand shopping, available in 12 European countries and in the United States.

For Raminta Strumilait, content creator for Visit Kaunas, the official tourism website of Lithuania’s second largest city and passionate about second-hand fashion, Lithuania’s fascination with second-hand shopping is not hard to explain.

It all comes down to accessibility ”, explains Strumilait Emerging Europe.“We have large chains of thrift stores, as well as small independent thrift stores and flea markets across the country. A little bit of Lithuanian thrifty are just looking for high quality designer pieces at a lower price. At the same time, the younger generation, more exposed to international media, is also more aware of the consequences of fast fashion. Not only do they not think about their appearance, but they also understand the importance of being aware of their consumption.

Like a local

According to the Save on Energy study onEuropean cities with the most economical buyers, Vilnius is not the only emerging city in Europe where people appreciate second-hand fashion. Ljubljana, the Slovenian capital, ranks fourth, and Tallinn in Estonia eighth, just ahead of Helsinki.

Anirudh Ramesh, writer for Study in Estonia, says choosing thrift stores over fast fashion is an important aspect of feeling like a Tallinn resident.

I believe that the feeling of being responsible for the protection of the environment is more visible than ever among Estonians, ”he says. Emerging europe. “One of the rules I try to follow is to make sure I carry my own cloth bags when shopping. People here generally try to minimize their carbon footprint as much as possible. Thrift stores or second-hand clothing purchases are seen as one way to achieve this.

Unfortunately, a number of emerging European countries are on the other end of the spectrum.

Minsk in Belarus is ranked second least concerned with second-hand clothing (after Moscow), followed by Kiev in Ukraine, Belgrade in Serbia and Podgorica in Montenegro.

This strong difference between some countries in the region could be attributed to the fact that the ranking not only measures the number of second-hand shops and markets in a city, but also societal opinions on buying and selling second-hand items. by looking at factors such as the number of Google searches and the number of items for sale on certain online platforms.

This could explain why countries outside the European Union and those with comparatively lower incomes have been found to be less likely to engage in thrifty fashion.

The fear of being considered ‘poor’

Kalina Ivanova, a fashion design and management student at Sofia Technical University in Bulgaria, points to a possible link between people’s self-awareness of income and their clothing buying habits.

I’m not surprised that Sofia was ranked somewhere in the middle, ”she said. Emerging europe. “It’s true that in recent years, zero-waste online influencers have made second-hand shopping more fashionable among people interested in eco-living, but the reality is that it’s just about ‘a very small percentage of the population. Most young Bulgarians fear that others think they are poor, so many would rather buy a shoddy product that is new rather than risk people by assuming they are buying second hand out of necessity.

This sentiment could be true in other parts of emerging Europe. As Raminta Strumilait said about ten years ago [in Lithuania], second-hand shopping was associated with having less money and being poor, as you couldn’t afford new clothes in malls. That has completely changed now, as the most stylish people are those who find their pieces unique when shopping second-hand, and this is strongly encouraged.

If the rest of emerging Europe is prepared to follow Lithuania’s lead in adopting a circular economy, second-hand shopping could become more common.

What is certain is that purchasing habits will have to change. Clothing is no different from anything else in our lives – it should be durable, and the negative effects of always buying new should not be underestimated. Second-hand fashion – an affordable and increasingly popular alternative to fast fashion – has a role to play.

Sadly, while the Baltic states are continental leaders in this regard, the region’s economically less fortunate countries still seem reluctant to forgo the relatively inexpensive treat of buying a new garment.

Maybe sleek and attractive local versions of apps like Vinted can help?

Now there is an opportunity for entrepreneurs.

