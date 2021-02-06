Dressing for Success Businessman William Sonny Duke





Mobile Cleaners William H. Dukes. Photo courtesy of Wanda Duke Kyler

On December 22, 2020, at Inova Hospital in Leesburg, Virginia, one of Alexandria’s successful African-American businessmen succumbed to Covid-19. William Sonny Duke was well known in Alexandria for owning five dry cleaning companies. As a child, Sonny helped his parents with their business. Her parents explored different businesses, a restaurant, an M&M beauty salon, and Virginia Valet Cleaners. In 1941, Sonnys’ parents focused on the Virginia Valet Cleaners business. At the age of thirteen, Sonny worked with his mother at their cleaners and his father drove Star Cab. At the age of eighteen, his parents appointed him manager of the Lincolnia, Virginia dry cleaning plant. When polyester, washing and wear became all the rage, customers no longer took their clothes to the cleaners. Sonny and his mother were forced to shut down their business in the 1960s. During this time Sonny began working in other dry cleaners. While working for other dry cleaners he discovered the business and saved enough money to buy his own dry cleaners; he saved $ 1,500 to open one called Sonnys Cleaners in the 1980s. His store was located at 3860 Mount Vernon Ave. He was very proud of the company and was a very active businessman. Each day, Sonny dressed in a crisp white shirt and three-piece suit with a lapel pin, shaped like a hanger. He would open his business at 6:30 a.m., and he wouldn’t leave until 8 p.m. Sonny personally cleaned his clients’ clothes even though he had employees to do the job. He was very successful in his business. At his peak, he operated five dry cleaning companies: Mount Vernon Ave; Arlandria, South Washington Street; King Street; and Duke Street. The Sonnys Avenue Mount Vernon location was where all clothing was sent for cleaning. He had top of the line dry cleaning machines. Her business averaged between 500 and 600 pounds of clothing per day at the five dry cleaning stores. Over time, Sonny has reinvented his business into a mobile laundry. Sonnys’ mobile dry cleaning business was a free pickup and drop-off service. With health problems in his seventies, Sonny began to slow down; it was becoming more and more difficult for him to run his business, so he closed the doors of his cleaners. He has worked in the dry cleaning industry for over sixty years. William Harold Sonny Duke was born July 28, 1937 to Clarence and Laura Duke. It was their only child. At the time of Sonnys’ birth, his parents were living at 1006 Oronoco Street. Sonnys’ father had immigrated to Alexandria from North Carolina. Her mother was born in Fairfax, Virginia. Sonnys’ parents taught him everything they knew about running a business. Both of her parents lived into their 80s; his mother died in 1987 and his father died in 1989. His parents lived in the Ladrey high rise apartments in Alexandria. They were members of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church on Lincolnia Road. Sonny was a charismatic individual. He married his first wife, Gracie Lee Allen in 1954. They had two children, Wanda Clarise Duke Kyler and Linda Ann Duke. He married three times, but each ended in divorce. Sonnys’ success in business is a role model for many African Americans. He loved what he did and he learned his business skills from his elders. Sonny was a dedicated and hardworking businessman. He dressed to be successful and he never gave up on what Sonny was. Char McCargo Bah is a published author, freelance writer, freelance historian, genealogist, and living legend of Alexandria. She maintains two blogs, https://theotheralexandria.com/ and https://findingthingsforu.com/.







