Samuel Clemens Livorno better known as Mark Twain was a man of many trades besides writing, and one of his inventions is still with us today. Martin Fone explains more.

I have always preferred to wear a belt over a pair of suspenders or suspenders, as Americans rather prosaically call them, a perfect example of the opportunities that exist for an embarrassing confusion between the versions of English spoken on either side. of the Atlantic.

Belts, for me, are easier to use and serve the dual purpose of giving my ever-expanding waist a bit of shape and preventing my pants from falling out. Braces are harder and I’m old-fashioned enough to think they shouldn’t be seen requiring an extra layer of clothing to hide them.

The braces originated in France at the end of the 18e century. With the trend then being to wear pants with higher and higher sizes, the belt became more impractical. The well-dressed French gentleman of the time would guard against the unfortunate malfunctions of his wardrobe by tying fabric straps to his pants with ribbons. This new fashion accessory quickly caught on, sported in England by the Prince Regent and Beau Brummell.

It was an English haberdasher, however, Albert Thurston, who in 1820 developed what we would recognize as a pair of braces and made them commercially available in his store at 27 Panton Street in London Haymarket. Thurston came up with the idea of ​​outfitting his suspenders with leather loops which could then be attached to buttons sewn inside the waistband of pants. The original design was an H-back, with a strap connecting the two shoulder straps together at mid-back height. Later models included the Y-back, where a waist strap splits in half over the shoulder, and the X-back, where the two straps cross at the back.

One of the selling points of the Thurstons design was that the suspenders were detachable and could therefore be used on as many pants in your wardrobe as the buttons to accommodate them. They were a staple in a guy’s wardrobe, although dress convention required them to be hidden from view either by a waistcoat or waistcoat, as Americans call it, or a tight-fitting jacket. Thurston made a roaring trade and the business held up well: the store celebrated its bicentenary last year, and provided everyone from royalty to James Bond with accolades.

Not everyone liked to wear braces. The one who found them uncomfortable was Samuel Leghorn Clemens, better known today by his pen name by Mark Twain. Being kind of an ingenious guy, Twain started a search to find another way to give clothes shape and a sense of security to the wearer.

By 1871 he had developed what he called adjustable and detachable suspenders for clothing. It was a strap that was attached to the back of a garment such as a shirt and secured in place with buttons, making it easy to remove. By adjusting the length of the strap, the wearer could achieve a tighter and tighter fit.

Twains’ aspirations for his device knew no bounds. In his patent application, he claimed that it could be used on the waistcoat, pants or any other garment, including the corset of the woman. He duly received his patent on December 19e of this year.

Aspiration is one thing, cold hard reality is another. Its strap and closure never really took off, with the vests eventually having an adjustable buckle that served the same purpose, and the pants falling out of fashion. With the waistlines of men’s trousers tucked in to the waist, making the belt a more viable option once again, Twains’ invention seemed destined to doom.

Attempts were made during the 19e century to free women from the restrictive tyranny of the corset. For the lower half of the body, bloomers, named after Amelia Jenks Bloomer, although she claims Elizabeth Smith Miller invented them, made a sensational appearance in New York State in 1851 but quickly fell off. of fashion. It took the cycling craze of the 1890s to bring them back to life.

For the upper body, it was not until 1889 that a garment that could claim a relationship with the modern bra saw the light of day. Herminie Cadolle, a French designer, had the brilliant idea of ​​dividing the traditional corset in two, the upper part supporting the breasts by means of straps, the lower part of which gives shape to the waist. The word brassiere borrowed from an old French term for a bodice began to emerge a few years later, and by 1907 became common when used in the magazine. Vogue to describe the upper part of the Cadolles split corset.

In 1914, New York socialite Mary Phelps Jacob invented and patented the bra as we know it, unfurling two silk handkerchiefs and a pink ribbon. Its benefits were immediately evident, being light, soft, comfortable and naturally separating the breasts. Jacob later sold the patent for his invention, also known as the backless bra, to the Warner Brothers Corset Company and it quickly established itself as a staple of women’s lingerie.

Something was needed, however, to make sure that the bra strap on the back stayed in place. In this regard, bra technology has changed little since its inception and the clasp that secures the elastic band, even now, is none other than the Twains adjustable detachable strap for clothing. Of course, by then, Twains’ patent had long expired and he was dead. I’m sure he would have appreciated the irony of that.

Twain also held two other patents. His self-adhesive album, patented in 1883, contained pages coated with an adhesive that the user moistened before affixing his newspaper clipping, was a commercial success. This earned him, according to the St Louis Post-Expedition, $ 50,000 about a quarter of the amount he generated from his writings.

Its Memory Builder was not so successful. It was an educational game meant to fill children’s heads with dates without study, and featured cribbage boards as a form of historical timeline. It received a patent in 1885, but turned out to be a failure: despite sending prototypes to toy stores in a final roll of the dice in 1891, it never went into production. You win and you lose.