Souvenir Official, The New Cult Berlin Fashion Brand Celebrities Swear By

After lengthy negotiations and, not to forget, an ongoing global health crisis, 2021 began with the implementation of the controversial Brexit deal. As that day approaches, since it emerged in 2017, one of the most powerful sartorial statements calling on the UK to stay in the European Union was the EUnify hoodie by berlin brand Official souvenir. With the departure of the UK, clothing took on a whole new meaning.

How did Souvenir Official become a cult hit?

Worn by all the heavyweights of fashion Vivienne Westwood, Virgil Abloh and Adwoa Aboah; Celebrities such as Sienna Miller, as well as German politicians Katarina Barley and Wolfgang Ischinger, the hoodie struck a chord, becoming a statement of political solidarity for the leftovers. The hoodie is perfect for protest, an item of clothing that can be used both as a canvas to voice your opinion and to protect yourself through anonymity, says the co-founder of Souvenir Official. David Mallon. It is a symbol of comfort that reaches every person regardless of their age, gender, status or nationality.

Widely imitated, the EUnify hoodie is immediately identifiable; his European Union flag on the chest lacks a star, which is found in the center of the back of the sweatshirt next to the EU hotline, a phone number offering information about the European Union.

The brainchild of Mallon and his wife Karin Oender, Souvenir Official was launched in 2011 in Berlin as a concept gallery with a rotation of souvenirs designed by famous artists, including Marc Brandenburg and Norbert Bisky. The initiative continued to grow, collaborating with like-minded artists to become a leading supplier of self-proclaimed opinion pieces.

Fashion is an activation tool and a reaction to events. It’s a mirror of society that can question things and become a testament to what’s going on, Mallon says. Clothing has always been a tool for making statements, engaging not only yourself, but those around you as well. Today, more than ever, we can use them to spread a meaningful message and become activists of our time.

Since the second lockdown in Germany in 2020, Souvenir Official has focused on harmonizing with nature by adopting sustainable practices in the production of clothing through its Earth Core Collection. The process takes 72 hours, requiring constant attention, a circular water system to ensure minimal waste and the use of natural materials such as flowers, leaves, roots and bark to make the dye for fabric. The collection is a representation of our roots and a reminder of how to step back and achieve the clarity needed to look to the future, says Mallon. We have to cultivate our land or nothing will grow.

Creating a greener future

Souvenir Official has now partnered with multidisciplinary artist Pandora Graessl through his art series entitled The Re project, which presents a collection of his photographs. It’s about a reset, a return to the roots and a reconnection with ourselves and nature, says Graessl. For some, it is symbolic of a spiritual awakening.

Souvenir Official and Graessl also collaborated on a new long-sleeved T-shirt, a graphic design of a figure surrounded by an aura. T-shirts are a great way to communicate. It’s about people and it travels, becoming subliminal messages circulating, Graessl adds.

The Re Project also printed a booklet of photographs representing over 100 words, such as rethink, realign and relearn, to make people think differently about their relationship to nature.

Graessl also scanned his photo archive to launch a campaign showing the likes of designer Nicolas Lecourt Mansion, and singer and producer. Sega Cave surrounded by an aura (the same as on the T-shirt) which has been hand-scratched after being printed. The photos are those of friends, muses, artists, thinkers and beautiful souls I’ve met, Graessl says.

Project Re aligns with what we’re doing, a new year is a great time to re-evaluate, rethink and reconnect with, Mallon says of the collaboration. It’s a call to honor the sacred beauty of Mother Nature and it seemed like a perfect match for Earth Core.

The Souvenir Official x The Re Project is on the Souvenir official website

