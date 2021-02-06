Fashion
Missouri’s No.18 men’s basketball seeks to eliminate No.10 in Alabama
After weeks of waiting, the high stakes game has arrived.
The Missouri No.18 men’s basketball appears to be making his final statement when 10 Alabama comes to Mizzou Arena for a morning Saturday.
The Tigers are firmly entrenched in the NCAA tournament field and in the midst of their best season under coach Cuonzo Martin.
The Crimson Tide hasn’t seen its current form for almost 30 years, with an overall rating of 15-4, including 10-0 in the SEC. ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi placed Alabama as the projected No.1 seed in March Madness on Friday.
Missouri went 12-3 in the overall standings and 5-3 in the SEC on Saturday, well enough for second place in the league standings.
This is the only regular season game between the teams, after two memorable encounters last season. On January 18, 2020, the Tigers finished 31 of 31 free throws and still lost to the Crimson Tide by 14. Then, the March 7, 2020, Alabama came to Mizzou Arena for what would become the last game of the season for both teams, a 69-50 MU victory.
Nearly 11 months after that game, both teams have exceeded expectations relative to external expectations for the 2020-2021 season, with Alabama selected sixth in the SEC preseason poll and Missouri being voted 10th.
Saturday’s Tigers vs. Crimson Tidetipoff are scheduled for 11 a.m. on ESPNand will air on radio on KTGR (105.1 FM).
Here is a closer look at Missouri vs Alabamamatchup. The following are projected rosters, players to watch, keys to the game, and a score prediction:
Who are the projected Missouri starters?
Dru Smith, Xavier Pinson, Jeremiah Tilmon, Kobe Brown, Javon Pickett
Who are the projected Alabamastarters?
Alex Reese, Herb Jones, Joshua Primo, Jaden Shackleford, John Petty Jr.
Missouri player to watch
Since Missouri restarted their season after a week-long hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols last month, the Tigers are 5-1.
Dru smith was arguably the Tigers’ best player.
Smith has scored in double digits in all six games and has 18 or more points in two. His 26-point performance in Wednesday’s win over Kentucky passed them all.
The Evansville, Indiana native has played in many big games and will not be affected by the national television spotlight.
For the Tigers to become the first SEC team to beat Alabama this season, Smith doesn’t need to make a Herculean effort. But he must continue his impressive form of play.
Smith’s game comes up against how Alabama like to operate on both sides of the ball.
Alabama player to watch
While he may not be 100% healthy in the game, Herb Jones has a chance to make a major impact against Missouri.
Jones only played 16 minutes in Crimson Tide’s win over LSU on Wednesday. He scored just four points but had eight rebounds, two steals and one block.
Its mere presence can influence a match.
Martin called Jones an elite defenseman on Friday. Jones will likely shoot the mission against Xavier Pinson, which is hard to stop when he launches. Jones will be tasked with making sure this never happens while improving his own game.
Missour is the key to the game
The Tigers can’t try to get ahead of Alabama, it won’t work.
Missouri has never tried this before, so it doesn’t make sense to show anything completely new in Game 16 of the season – if anything, Missouri should look into their methodical and serious style. to prevent Alabama from turning the game into a track. meet.
The Crimson Tide haven’t had a real night’s rest since their loss to West Kentucky on December 19. It’s been seven weeks and a dozen games.
Alabama may be down to a disappointment, and Missouri may have the depth and experience to be the team to get Alabama out of their groove.
The key to the game of Alabama
The Crimson Tides are in an enviable position. Saturday is their toughest game of eight remaining on their conference roster.
Alabama was confident going into Tennessee, Auburn and Kentucky and claiming victories in all three places. Now he hopes to do the same in Colombia.
Missouri have talented goal scorers, but they clearly prefer to shut down the opposition with their defense first. Tigers don’t just rely on their attack too often.
If Alabama could take the lead quickly, it would force Missouri’s hand. This is not where the Tigers want to be.
Final score prediction
# 10 Alabama 82, # 18 Missouri 78
