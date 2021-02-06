Forget about wedding dresses. Divorce style has arrived





Off Brand is a three-month column on fashion and beauty trends.

WEDDING OUTFITS attracting all the attention, from bespoke suits and personalized dresses to unconventional but no less strategic statements like jumpsuits, army uniforms and Renaissance Fair costumes.

But the evil stepsister’s wedding styles, the divorce look, is gaining in influence in the air. When child star-turned-fashion mogul Mary-Kate Olsen and French banker Olivier Sarkozy finalized their divorce last month via Zoom, screenshots of the proceedings taken by the stenographers went viral. Ms Olsen, whose brand The Row epitomizes silent sophistication, wore a chic black turtleneck that was instantly dissected and memorized. With her long wavy hair neglected in a pandemic relatable fashion, she looked unique. And was that a hint of a smile? In a widely circulated screenshot of Mary-Kate Olsens’ divorce proceedings, she wears a black turtleneck. The enthusiastic response online to the screenshot evoked the glory days of Hollywood divorce, when the plebs watched in wonder as stars like Elizabeth Taylor (eight marriages) and Zsa Zsa Gabor (nine marriages) returned the glamorous serial breaks. When Marilyn Monroe divorced Joe DiMaggio in 1954 after nine months of marriage, she wore a little black dress, high heels and white gloves to the courthouse. She was filmed beaming and waving outside her bedroom a scene that would have perfectly integrated one of her films. There is no formula that prescribes what to wear in divorce proceedings, whether it is in the form of mediation, litigation or, now, a video call. Yet few would deny that appearance plays a role in the outcome, with so many at stake: money, house, custody. Family law firm websites often include lengthy treatises advising men and women on what to wear in court, with an emphasis on classic silk blouses, prim dresses and understated suits. . Some firms go further: Claire Samuels Law, a family law and divorce mediation firm in Charlotte, North Carolina, offers the services of a high-end stylist and publishes style ideas such as Prada pumps and minimalist handbags Valextra on his Instagram account. “

I think a divorce or separation is sort of a recapture of who you are outside of that relationship, and I think you can see that reflected in the clothes. The outfits are very specific.

“ Janice Meredith, a personal stylist in Toronto who has facilitated workshops for divorcing women, recommends clothing that is comfortable and builds confidence. Obviously, nothing too tight or flashy, but no parts that you pull on or need to adjust that can feel weak and insecure, she said. For Zoom’s acts, she prefers a Mary-Kates turtleneck, for her jaw-flattering abilities. Pointers do not end with the dress code. An article on the Empowering Solo Moms Everywhere (ESME) website patronizes women to visit the Ladies Room to check your makeup, brush your hair, and assess your overall appearance. Despite all the rote advice in circulation, many women use their divorce proceedings to communicate more expressively that they have started a new chapter in their lives. Bay Area writer Aubrey Hirsch recently tweeted a call for women to share their divorce dresses, in a cheeky response to a widespread trend on Twitter to share photos of wedding dresses. The women excited: a tight red dress; running shoes; a white lace wedding dress; a strapless jumpsuit; a shimmering tank top; a suit and a tie; a feathered mini dress; pink corduroy jeans; a luminous kitten headband; lots of red; lots of high heels. Ms. Hirsch told me, I saw a lot of brightly colored people, in something that made them feel sexy, that made them feel good. I think a divorce or separation is sort of a recapture of who you are outside of that relationship, and I think you can see that reflected in the clothes. The outfits are very specific. When Chicago life coach Carly Grace Herrera, 35, divorced in a courthouse a few years ago, she intentionally chose a gray dress worn on top, a gold jacket and, over the dress. , a wide flowered skirt (because I flower, honey, as she said). For her, the warm and colorful combination was both safe and hopeful. Whatever the outcome of this marriage, my prosperity depends on me and my happiness depends on me, she said. A 2018 Will McPhail cartoon in the New Yorker showed a smiling, costumed woman standing in front of a mirror surrounded by her girlfriends. It reads: This is it, guys. This is the costume in which I am going to divorce. The joke always lands; no one wants a divorce. But with more progressive conversations around dating (thanks, Gwyneth!), The concept of flaunting a divorce look seems a little more believable. As Mrs Hirsch said, a divorce, like a marriage, is a big life event, and it comes into your new life … We are talking about one of these things in a way and a other, and why both be a celebration in some way?

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos