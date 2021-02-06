Fashion: the rise of repair

Last year was an annus horribilis for most of us, but for fashion, that reset may have been well needed. As the pandemic made us aware of the environment and the ethical impact of fashion, everyone started talking about the five of fashion: reduce, re-wear, recycle, repair and resell. Fashion magazines started to tackle consumer issues, re-wear became the go-to new hashtag for fashion influencers, recycling the new fashion designer mantra, and secondary fashion websites saw their strongest. growth. Designer Nimish Shah, Creative Director of Bhaane and one of the first designers in the Indian fashion landscape to focus on conscious design, says: All luxury watches have repair services, so why not clothing?

A renewed call

IIn July last year, fashion brand Antar-Agni launched its Restore Love initiative, integrating repair and restoration services into its design philosophy. The world has been obsessed with owning more and throwing away the old, a direct affront to our oldest Indian values ​​of savings and transmission. Restore Love was born from a request for a correction of course that nature offers us, explains Ujjwal Dubey, the founder of the labels. And he predicts that the fashion media will be buzzing with creative alternatives to fix and redesign old outfits.

Mumbai-based brand Vaishali S is known for experimenting with Indian textiles. A haute couture brand focused on sustainable development, its collections were presented at New York Fashion Week and have always included all the clothes to be repaired.

(Clockwise) The Antar-Agnis Restore Love initiative has made restoration and repair part of its design ethic; Label based in Bombay, Vaishali S always takes back all the clothes to repair; Ekaya restores handcrafted pieces to revive heritage textiles; Kareena Kapoor wore her stepmother Sharmila Tagores in restored wedding attire on D-Day

Repair is an integral part of sewing, we have always had it from the beginning, most of the time clothes can be repaired, otherwise there is always a way to reuse them, explains Vaishali Shadangule, the founder.

Doh Tak Keh (which translates to two paisa), a street brand with a penchant for upcycling discarded fabrics from textile specialists, took its restoration and repair approach to take it a step further by designing a lehenga for a customer using old saree, dupattas and other unused fabrics.

And it’s not just labels that follow the principles of slow fashion looking to include repair in their repertoire. Value retailer and India’s largest online swimwear retailer, The Beach Company (TBC) launched a service called, Together for Tomorrow during the 2020 lockdown, to embrace more sustainable practices. The company will now pick up or hem any loose stitches and also replace any missing beads or trims at no additional cost. We realized that we were not only helping the environment by offering to repair products, but also building a brand image and, in turn, a loyal base, says TBC founder Harshad Daswani.

A second life

Fashion is constantly on the lookout for something new, but often the best inspiration can be found in tradition and as the industry commits to becoming more sustainable, mending becomes a natural part of the conversation.

Doh Tak Keh designed a lehenga for a client using old saree fabrics, dupattas and other unused fabrics

Designer Anita Dongre says: We have always offered repair services, it is an essential service for a fashion brand. Not to waste is part of Indian culture. In a country where we have access to tailors, there is really no need to throw away clothes that can be repaired, she says. Dongre believes that one of the essentials in life is knowing how to sew a button on a shirt, which she assured her son Yash had learned as a child.

As this break period made us come back to our traditions, the rafoo technique seems to have been rediscovered. A darning process, the idea is that the garment is restored, either made to look as good as new or beaded, ornaments or design details are used to make the item look better than new. Rafugars’ experts in this technique were considered skilled craftsmen.

Delhi-based anthropologist and brand strategist Meher Varma points out that when designers discuss repair with some depth, it seems to me that they are talking about something internal and external, sartorial and spiritual. By fixing what we have fractured, we also seem to be fixing ourselves.

Palak Shah, CEO and Founder of Ekaya Banaras, says: When we mend old sarees or torn pieces, it’s not just about saving them, it’s also about preserving memories and feelings.

This is how those who repair and wear

It also highlights the fact that most of the luxury brands with international heritage like Herms and Louis Vuitton offer repair services.

In uncertain times when it is natural to cherish the old days, it may be inevitable that we would like to put back the clothes we wore at those times to dream of dressing if you wish and that comes with it. an additional caveat is also a sustainable approach to fashion.

From HT Brunch, February 7, 2021

