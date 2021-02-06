Georgia men’s basketball regains confidence at crucial time of season | Sports

On January 27, the Georgia men’s basketball team suffered one of their toughest losses of the season. The Bulldogs traveled to Columbia, SC and lost by 24 to the 3-5 Gamecocks. The Bulldogs didn’t mind the ball, shot a sad 31.8% from the field and showed no energy on the defensive end.

Ten days later, Georgia turned their season around and confidence returned. From the leisurely bus ride to Athens after the Columbia collapse, the Bulldogs have won back-to-back games to push their conference record to 11-6 and 4-6. They shot the ball better from the field and found ways to close the games. It all starts in practice and in the game plan.

Head coach Tom Crean said nothing has changed in terms of the structure and duration of training, but also the mentality of the players. Transfer graduate Justin Kier said the team became more serious in training after their loss to South Carolina.

When things aren’t going well, you just need to curl up a bit and then get a bit more serious with the Boy Scout and the movie, Kier said in a virtual press conference on Friday. We just got locked up and I think the guys are ready, they want to win. I think the guys are ready to go on or try to run.

With a race in mind, this would be a perfect time for Georgia to grab a few more wins. They host the 5-8 (1-6 SEC) Vanderbilt at the Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday and travel to College Station, Texas for a clash with the 8-7 (2-6 SEC) Aggies on Wednesday.

Transfer graduates PJ Horne says now is the time for the Bulldogs to keep their foot on the pedal to maintain momentum and confidence after back-to-back wins over Ole Miss and Auburn.

There will always be a battle, it’s the SEC, Horne said in a virtual press conference Friday. It won’t be any easier. You know, every game is a battle and we have to stay focused and engaged in what we’re doing.

Staying true to their basketball style will be key for the Bulldogs as they enter that big streak of their season. It means sharing the ball and keeping a balanced attack on offense. Georgia have six players who are averaging 9.9 points or more and Kier loves it about the Bulldogs, saying he thinks that’s a big reason they win games.

In the back half of the SEC schedule, Georgia has plenty of opportunity to stack quality wins to end the season. Of the Bulldogs’ last eight games, four are against teams currently ranked in the AP’s top 25. These four are # 10 in Alabama, # 11 in Tennessee, # 18 in Missouri, and # 22 in Florida. Georgia also face two teams they lost to earlier in the season in LSU and South Carolina.

With those chances to come in the next few weeks, Crean said it doesn’t affect anything in the squad at all. The Bulldogs are always focused on the game in front of them, and in this case, it’s the Commodores.

They know this stuff and it’s no use. It doesn’t help us prepare for a best practice or prepare to win this game, Crean said in a virtual press conference on Friday. At the end of the day, staying absolutely locked into the game you’re playing and getting ready is by far the most important thing. It always has been, always will be.