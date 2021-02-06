Meghan Markle’s 5 Best Winter Hairstyle Tips





Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

Before becoming a member of the British Royal Family, the Duchess of Sussex was pursuing her own career path as an actress and lifestyle blogger. With the latter, Meghan offered her readers a lot of information about her personal tastes, whether it was her strategies for finding the perfect gift, her favorite books or her fashion tips. The Duchess’s blog, The Tig, went offline as she neared her royal wedding, but much of it is still accessible through the Internet Archive – including a particularly useful article for this time of year, titled “Winter Style Stuff”. In her post, she acknowledges that it can be difficult to muster the effort as temperatures drop (“The minute the wind chill hits we feel you – we want to jump in our flannel jammies and hide under the blankets until the sun comes back, ”she writes), before insisting that it’s worth overcoming the discomfort.“ Winter shouldn’t be the time to give up on fashion – c is actually one of the best, otherwise the better, season for stylish clothes, ”adds Meghan. And luckily, she’s more than willing to provide five practical tips to stay stylish. and hot. Check out her advice – along with examples of the Duchess following her own advice – below. Go for winter whites

Meghan attends the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey alongside Prince Harry. Samir husseinGetty Images “While many of you stylish girls have sported this white-on-white look all summer long, it’s winter when your snowy hues really stand out,” writes Meghan. She urges her readers to pair their crisp white pieces with darker basics, just as she paired her coat with a navy heeled dress in this 2018 appearance. Hunter Tie Front Coat Anine Bing

bloomingdales.com $ 699.00 Kamali Kulture Flared Dress Norma Kamali

shopbop.com $ 99.00 Maria bag Edas

Folklore $ 395.00 Hazel Pointy Toe Pump Sam edelman

nordstrom.com $ 97.46 Be comfortable in shearling sheepskin Meghan, during her and Prince Harry’s New Zealand tour of Oceania in 2018. Chris JacksonGetty Images Even before her royal days, Meghan loved to pair an understated outfit with a statement coat. She suggests finding a sheepskin lined coat turned inside out to “throw over a pair of black skinnies or a dark floral maxi dress (with tights, of course) and finish with a pair of stylish motorcycle boots” . Her tips are reminiscent of the look above, which she wore during her 2018 visit to New Zealand. Sybil coat Mackage

shopbop.com $ 693.00 Cozy Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater Authentic stretch high waist skinny jeans Everlane

everlane.com $ 68.00 Lady Boots Rachel comey

shopbop.com $ 475.00 Kiss Athleisure The Duchess is seen leaving her hotel on her private trip to New York in 2019. GothamGetty Images Meghan thinks casual is great – but not as well relaxed. “Don’t be sloppy. Your entire fit shouldn’t be fit for the equinox. Try on a pair of high-end leggings (sorry, no rambling lulemons you have in the back of your drawer!) Paired with one. lush sweater and a monochromatic, stylish jacket, ”she writes, adding that sneakers are“ perfect ”, provided they“ aren’t your sweaty sneakers ”. Her words are reminiscent of the outfit she wore on her memorable 2019 trip to New York City, when she attended her own star-studded baby shower. Brooke double-breasted long coat Topshop

nordstrom.com $ 135.00 Studio Lite Ribbed Track Jacket ZELLA

nordstrom.com $ 89.00 High waist 7/8 leggings Collective of girlfriends

nordstrom.com $ 68.00 Wear a coat like a dress Meghan is visiting New Zealand House in March 2019. Mark CuthbertGetty Images There’s a trick to making the coat-and-dress maneuver work, Meghan says. “Make sure your outerwear is a truly standout piece – that means no boring or even old black wool version, been there, made this trench coat. Your coat must have style and pizzazz – and whether that comes in the form of a trendy pattern, pretty colors, or festive embellishments, well, it’s all up to you, “she writes. Yet she suggests wearing a dress underneath (to avoid the” flasher status “) and to avoid any coats with short hems. She followed her own advice during her 2019 appearance above at New Zealand House in London. Wool and mohair collar coat Giambattista Valli

modaoperandi.com $ 3,830.00 Asymmetric stiletto heels Chloe Mini earrings Gorjana

nordstrom.com $ 32.00 Flowers aren’t just for spring The Duchess of Sussex arrives for an engagement in December 2018. Chris JacksonGetty Images “Flowers in December ?! Call us fools, but dark, brooding flower duds look stylish and season-appropriate,” writes the Duchess. She showed it off on winter flowers during a 2018 engagement, above. Aubrey dress Reformation

thereformation.com $ 278.00 Belted fitted recycled wool coat Pernille envelope leather box bag Amina Muaddi |

matchesfashion.com $ 850.00 This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos