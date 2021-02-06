Raleigh woman challenges the way police treated white burglars in her home

RALEIGH (WTVD) – A woman from Raleigh’s terrifying encounter face-to-face with two men who broke into her home now sparks a larger conversation about what happened to Shanay Porter and how the police treated the men found in his apartment.

“When I put my key in the door, it was open,” Porter said, describing the time Tuesday morning when she arrived at her home at her Brier Creek apartment. She said got into a nightmare.

Two men she didn’t know were lounging in her living room, eating her food and wearing her ex-boyfriend’s clothes. She says one of them even took a shower.

A neighbor’s doorbell camera showed two strange men the previous night twisting door knobs in the walkway. Porter said his door was locked. But, somehow, they broke in.

“I just looked at him and I said, ‘who are you?’ And he started coming towards me and I hurried and closed the door, ”Porter said. “I didn’t know what to think or what to say. I was so speechless. I’ve never seen anything like it before.”

Emotions took a new turn when Raleigh cops responded to Porter’s 911 call. As officers questioned the intruders, Porter and his neighbors grew angry and confused about what they considered. like a lack of urgency on the part of the police.

The suspects in his apartment were both white. Porter, who is black, calls it a double standard.

“If I was a white woman and called and said it was two black intruders in my house, I feel like they would have taken them out of my house immediately,” Porter said.

In a cellphone video recorded by Porter, an agent is heard asking a suspect, “Do you know your apartment number? The suspect turns to the other suspect and asks, “What’s our apartment number ?!”

Porter yells: “Stop them now!”

In another cell phone video recorded by a neighbor, Porter is heard asking the officers, “What I don’t understand is why these two men are still at my house?” An officer replies, “Well, right now we’re trying to figure out what’s going on.”

A neighbor says to the police, “She is a victim and I want to see her treated like a victim. There is a stranger in her house.”

An officer said to them, “You must understand. That’s why we detained them there, ma’am. ” At this point what is safest for us and for everyone here is to deal with them in this situation; hold them back and then take them out. “

The neighbor replies, “Have them detained outside. You can detain them outside.”

Charles Merry, 35, and Brian Capell, 45, were ultimately arrested. Each man is charged with breaking and entering and remains in the Wake County Jail.

ABC11 contacted the RPD regarding Porter’s claim that his case was treated differently due to the race of the suspects. In a statement, the department said:

“The two men involved in this incident have been arrested. This is a criminal investigation. The Raleigh Police Department is reviewing the actions of the officers internally to ensure that policy and procedure were followed.”

“I called the police for help and the cops talk to them like they are good people – they just broke into my house,” Porter said. “I don’t even feel safe calling the police anymore. Because it’s like you never know.”