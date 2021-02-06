Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Figure In Sheer Mini Dress On Luxury Vacation





Khloe Kardashian turned heads in her latest pic as she posed in a see-through minidress during a luxury getaway. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, is currently relaxing in the Turks and Caicos Islands with her sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And Khloe caught the eye by posting a sexy pic of herself showing off her figure in front of the idyllic sunset. Taking her Instagram page, the reality TV star knelt with her feet buried in the sand, throwing her head back to show off her curvaceous figure.

“I’ll always be that sunsets obsessed girl,” she wrote simply under the breathtaking snap. His fans were stunned by the sultry photo, with the writing: “Keep serving us !!!!!” “Beautiful!” another follower shared. “So pretty,” a third rang.

(Image: Instagram)

Khloe is on vacation with her two older sisters Kourtney, 41, and Kim, 40, as they flew to the island after celebrating their niece Stormi Webster’s third birthday last weekend. The three women seem to have a good time together on their luxurious break. Close friends Stassi Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel also joined the girls, along with Kylie Jenner and Kardashian kids North, Chicago and Penelope. The gorgeous island is currently open to tourism with restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(Image: INSTAGRAM)

It comes after Khloe was criticized earlier this week for using emojis depicting a black woman. She tweeted a string of emojis of the woman making a palm face – but instead of using the emoji that matched her own skin color as a white woman, she used one depicting a black woman. And then she was hit with a huge backlash on Twitter, with many users reminding her “you are white” and telling her to use a more appropriate emoji.

(Image: Khloe Kardashian / Instagram)

One of them tweeted the same emojis but using a white woman instead as if to correct her. "[Collective black disapproval]Another Twitter user posted. A third said: "White people need to stop using light skin emojis just because of a tan." "Who's going to tell Khloe that …" another wrote. Khloe did not respond to the backlash.







