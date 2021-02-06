$ 15 Helmet, Valentine’s Day Candy, $ 25 Roku 4K, Instant Pot Air Fryer, More – BGR

Fashion
Much of the country is experiencing cold weather this weekend, and there is a lot of snow that has fallen lately in many areas. How about warming up with a nice string of bargains?
Saturday’s roundup of 10 must-see daily deals includes top sellers Powecom KN95 masks and elegant AccuMed black masks both at their lowest prices in months, very popular SoundPEATS TrueShift2 Wireless Headphones for only $ 14.99 with promo code SQGY79GZ, a big one-day sale 20% off Lindor’s Valentine’s Day candy and more, another one-day deal that saves you 50% on your first Gentleman’s box Men’s fashion and lifestyle subscription box, the return of Black Friday prices at lightning speed Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system, $ 100 off a brand new Insignia Fire 4K TV 65 ”, the lowest price of 2021 to date on the super-popular MyQ smart garage door opener (only $ 26.98!), $ 30 off Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryerand the beloved year of creation with 4K and HDR for only $ 24.99!
Scroll through all of today’s best deals below.
Pack of 10 KN95 (respirator approved in Annex A, EUA list), protective mask, pa… Price:$ 26.99 Available on Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
AccuMed face mask (headband), black (10 units) Price:$ 26.25 Available on Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
SoundPEATS TrueShift2 wireless earphones Bluetooth 5.0 headphones, 100H play time, waterproof IPX7 … List of prices:$ 29.99 Price:$ 14.99 You save:$ 15.00 (50%) Available on Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Save 20% or more on Lindor’s Valentine’s Day candy and more Price:$ 5.46 – $ 34.49 Available on Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Gentleman’s Box – Men’s Fashion and Lifestyle Accessories Subscription Box List of prices:$ 29.00 Price:$ 14.50 You save:$ 14.50 (50%) Available on Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Introducing the Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with integrated Zigbee smart home hub (3-… List of prices:$ 279.00 Price:$ 223.00 You save:$ 56.00 (20%) Available on Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
The all-new Insignia NS-65DF710NA21 65-inch Smart 4K UHD – Fire TV Edition, released in 2020 List of prices:$ 549.99 Price:$ 449.99 You save:$ 100.00 (18%) Available on Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
MyQ Chamberlain myQ-G0401 Smart Garage Door Opener – Wireless Smart Garage Hub and Controller, … List of prices:$ 39.98 Price:$ 26.98 You save:$ 13.00 (33%) Available on Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Instant Vortex Plus 6 in 1 Air Fryer, Best French Fries Ever, Dehydrator, 6 Qt, 1500W List of prices:$ 119.95 Price:$ 89.99 You save:$ 29.96 (25%) Available on Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Roku Premiere | HD / 4K / HDR streaming media player, simple remote control and premium HDMI cable List of prices:$ 34.99 Price:$ 24.99 You save:$ 10.00 (29%) Available on Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
